I weaponise my tears ...

Homogenizing performative modalities, and other outrages in the competitive virtue-signalling sphere. Bloody hilarious.
A good weekend to all -
ND
Honestly Nick you should know that "humour is one of the most vicious weapons in the arsenal of cultural oppression..."
The parrot has thrown me out a bit there.
That shite must be satire, it can't all be real. Canit?!
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Honestly Nick you should know that "humour is one of the most vicious weapons in the arsenal of cultural oppression..."
The parrot has thrown me out a bit there.
That shite must be satire, it can't all be real. Canit?!
Post a Comment