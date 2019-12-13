The Potential Significance is Great

... but only 'potential'. Johnson's crew must use this astonishing opportunity, to wrench the Overton window into a new position in the multi-dimensional political space. But this needs to be adroit; it needs to be very determined; and it needs not to be distracted by the inevitable EU negotiating morass (which must also receive full attention).
The aim (to caricature it briefly) must be to force 'reasonable' members of the Momentum tendency - yes, they exist - to give up their recent dreams. A truly vital task.
Wow. More over the weekend. Have at it BTL.
ND
7 comments:
Potential... like an egg from a battery hen .. may be it could be a fully grown chicken, more likely to be someone's breakfast.
I certainly don't disgree about what could be done, the hope for optimism for given the structures and personalities in place I find admirable.
And so it comes to pass. BoJo already spouting the One Nation crap. He's taking this to mean the people like his BRINO and Bliar era New Labour policies.
Funny really. 10,000 "Corby the anti-semite" stories had pretty much zero effect, but Starmer, Watson and co inserting "second referendum" into Labour policy was the sneaky poison pill that killed Corbyn.
A fair few more seats were only saved by BXP taking Tory votes.
Philip Davies in Shipley had some wise words to the effect of "don't think this vote is a personal endorsement", saying that for many voters he or his party was the least worst option.
Hopefully Boris will listen, but I'd imagine hubris is the CCO mood currently.
A smaller Tory majority would have been preferable, so that the ERG can hold his feet to the fire if need be.
Already the Blairite 'centrists' are blaming anything but Labour's Brexit non-policy, which was the major Labour policy change since 2017.
Thank heavens I have no illusions to lose where BoJo is concerned.
Hopefully Anna Soubrey and the like will now shut up and slink away but somehow I doubt it and there are probably more than one or two plotting right now. There's John Major/Tony Blair/Kier Starmer/Michael Heseltine/Ken Clarke/Chuka Umuna et al and not being MPs won't stop them trying to put spanners in the works at every opportunity. They just can't seem to accept a democratic vote. Then there's all the younger lot: Jo Swinson/Jess Philips etc etc to contend with.
Boris is going to have his work cut out keeping them at bay and I wish him the best of luck. I'm hoping we've all underestimated him and underneath the bumbling exterior there's a canny political operator. I think he could yet surprise us (in a good way).
I get the feeling I may be the only one on Boris' wavelength here.
Burke has a fairly good idea how to incubate a sense of belonging and nationhood - starting at allegiances and identity at a local level, membership of the 'little platoons' that united squire and ostler, merchant and innkeeper. It is the antithesis of social division based on class and wealth - rather, it stressed a commonality of interest that exists *despite* of what we would term these days diversity, of class, wealth and education. That's my understanding of what One Nation means and yes, I'm a fan.
I suspect those such as Nick with experience of the armed forces have a better feel for it than those without such experience. In WWII the Italians had three scales of rations; one for officers, one for NCOs and one for enlisted men. The British army had just the one. Now there may well be those who will term the UK rations as dangerously 'socialist' - and would also I suspect condemn the notion of One Nation.
Globalism has disadvantaged the median wage earners of rustbelt and traditional manufacturing areas, and the beneficiaries of that globalism have been the 1%, the owners of the capital invested outside the UK in industry and commerce that competes with the UK. Andrew here has suggested that a flood of cheap chinese crap and consumer goods is fair compensation for these disadvanaged workers, but I don't agree.
They have given their votes and trust to Boris and I believe he is entirely genuine in his undertaking not to forget them, or their part in this momentous victory. Scoff and scorn as you will, but I come from a rural tradition where such paternalistic obligations are taken seriously and there is an endogenous appreciation of the bonds and loyalties - and obligations - that tie us together.
Right. Steel helmet on.
