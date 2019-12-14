Weekend Election Thoughts (1): Momentum

Here's an interesting difference between the two main parties. If you volunteer to go canvassing for the Tories, you are welcomed with open arms and - frequently with little, or even no 'training' - sent straight out onto the streets with a cheery "have you done this before?" If you're a first-timer, you might be sent out as part of a little team. If you self-identify as "experienced", or are just cocky, they'll happily send you out alone.
So how difficult can it be, to ask "can we count on your support?". Well. For those who don't know, the old business of just sticking people down on the list as "pledge", "doubtful" or "other" are long since over. Since the rise of UKIP, Tory canvassers have supposedly been trying to classify people much more finely, e.g. "Brexit-formerly-Labour". In theory, they'd get a different personalised letter to the person who was "Brexit-formerly-Cons". (Just once in a while, there's a local operation sufficiently competent to make use of such subtleties. In truth, it really only makes sense in official target seats or by-elections of national importance, when central resources are available.)
Oh yes: and we're not to call it "canvassing" any more. It's "listening". Now where did that come from? The answer is - Momentum. And a very stark contrast they present to what us Tories do
As well as having a bit of an inside perspective on Momentum (it's a long story), I first met these chaps in action on the doorstep in 2017. A 20-something rang the doorbell, and he probably guessed he was on a sticky wicket because we had a poster in the window. So that's strange, right from the off: received wisdom is not to waste your time with the other side, there's just too many houses to get round. But evidently it was all in his brief, because he had a string of well-crafted Q&A scripts, designed to actually engage and probe and, yes, maybe even to convince.
But there isn't one person in ten thousand who can take on that challenge without (a) training and (b) motivation. Well, we live in a marginal. But still: that's impressive. BTW, he had clearly been bussed in because his local knowledge was rudimentary - though not zero - and soon gave out. Not so his general intelligence: he was an educated, polite, thoughtful person (and I've encountered more of the same in 2019) and gave no outward signs of rabidity, snowflakery, or cult-grooming. What he had clearly undertaken was extensive political education (might have been self-taught, of course) - and some very purposeful training: which definitely included the importance of "listening".
Two things about this. First, there is no serious Tory equivalent of such training - some half-hearted measures at best (like making people call it "listening"!), which are pretty-much lost on confident middle-aged activists who just hit the streets with "can we count on ..." as they always have. And, frankly, few of our youthful activists (yes, there are quite a lot of them in the Tory ranks these days, itself a big change over the last ten years) could hold a candle to this lot. We have no Doctrine to steep them in! - because "no Doctrine" is half of our raison d'être.
The second thing is this. Since 2011, as regular C@W-ers will know, I have been much taken with the concept of a capable new officer-class emerging within the ranks of politically-active, educated, disillusioned 20-somethings. 2011? The year of the riots, of course, when one of our esteemed BTL-ers ('Anon', if I recall) opined that while the nonsense of that summer was pretty much anarchy, frequently of merely the opportunistic-looting kind (albeit with some Blackberry-based 'organisation'), we ain't seen nothing yet. Just wait until the leftist bedsit officer-class emerges.
Momentum is a pretty fair candidate to be just that. Its senior ranks (I can assure you if you don't already know) include some really intelligent people. They are motivated. They have stamina. They are strongly inclined towards a Doctrine, though I'm not sure it's fully formed. They are utterly hostile to what generally gets called neo-liberalism; though again, that's not a wholly coherent doctrinal stance because by some definitions, I am too. They have a programme of political education and, up to a point, it's pretty practical in its intentions, if not in its outcomes. And some of them - what proportion, I know not - are outright revolutionary marxists who believe their time has come.
In ones nightmares, Momentum could be truly formidable. That's certainly its intention! And it needs to be taken carefully into the reckoning.
More to come
ND
You could have met my son Nick!
He was one of the first to join Momentum and loved JC. I think he saw him as someone who stuck to his views through thick and thin even when they weren't popular ie he had some integrity unlike most salaried politicians. My son was one of those on the anti Iraq war march which was totally ignored by TB. Corbyn was also anti.
We don't discuss politics much as we are on opposite sides. He's been going to his local labour party meetings and helped select the candidate plus did some canvassing in a London marginal constituency. He's self-educated in politics but that's not so hard with lots of leftie groups to join online. I expect there are a lot of university educated middle class youngsters in Momentum so I'm not surprised if they have a professional approach to canvasssing.
I haven't dared phone him since the election as he was probably really upset by it. He lives in the London millenial bubble and really thought Corbyn stood a good chance of winning.
After the election the Tories really need to get their shit together.
They need to make it clear what they are for, and what they are against.
The media environment is going to be as hostile as ever if not more so.
The left still infuse academia, the media and the establishment and the election hasn't changed that.
Having a focussed ideology and being able to organise for that is what made Thatcher so effective.
Boris is a great character, as is Trumpf. But one person alone isn't sufficient. He needs to purge all the quangos etc and put in place people of the same ideological bent.
Thatcher surrounded herself with a bodyguard of like minded souls, able to defend her and support her.
Lansman got this, - and with Momentum created a cadre of highly motivated, intelligent people with a singular goal.
Conservatives embodied by the Tory party, seem to have been content to lose every cultural battle they've fought, when they could be bothered to fight. Maybe Boris will take the fight to the enemy, but I'll believe it when I see it.
Labour supporters have been calling the BBC the Brexit Broadcasting Conservative.
One of my friends is a member of the LDs and he was very frustrated at their strategy. They would have done better if they didn't do stupid things like standing in Tory/Labour tossups and focused on the constituencies where they were the 2nd (or 1st but marginal) party.
What BlokeinBrum said.
They won't give up without a fight:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1216728/Gina-Miller-Boris-Johnson-Remainers-Brexit-election-news-latest
==========================================================================
Nor ever will be, I'd have told your lad. One might also have said the same of many of the demons of the Left of the 20th century. He does need to understand - we really really have no time for Marxist claptrap here. None at all.
I'd have more sympathy for Corbyn/Momentum if it weren't for his IRA history.
But we've elected Boris to 'get Brexit done', not to privatise the NHS or depress living standards even further. We surely can't "race to the bottom" much more. We need more economic leftism (I'd love it if he got us out of PFI contracts - IIRC a Corbs policy) and less social leftism - I'd like to see ID cards - hate them, but we are where we are - and definitely no amnesty for illegal infiltrators.
I do hope he keeps Dominic Cummings on and cuts Fraser Nelson out of his life. Fat chance. Dom has ideas on the economy which aren't just related to raising total GDP while destroying communities. Round my rural way they are building as fast as they can to house people fleeing diversity - only for the reasonably well-off, of course. Sod those racists in Stoke and West Bromwich, they should earn more.
We've raised total GDP 50% since 1997, while people have become poorer and more indebted. Can't go on.
I'll believe in Britannia Unchained when the last hand car wash has vanished.
Must say, while I'd never vote for him, the campaign against Corbyn was so full of lies I felt a bit as I did with Scotref1 and the daily, obviously orchestrated, drip-drip of captains of industry telling us the place would become an industrial wasteland (well, more of one) if they dared vote out. I almost (but not quite) wanted a Yes vote just to put the fingers up.
