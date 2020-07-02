Theresa May, An Authoritative Voice (ahem) ...

(Apologies to Bugsy Malone & the rest of gang)
My name is TheresaND
Prime Minister once;
Until hounded out by
A right bunch of chumps!
I have a simply stellar reputation behind me
So if you need my wisdom
In the Commons you’ll find me
My name is Theresa
No failure am I -
The Eurocrats loved me!
(I never knew why)
I know an awful lot about appointing advisers
They must be liked in Brussels,
And be good compromisers
Lonely, a PM can be lonely
Come and hear Theresa
She can put you straight when you stray
If you’re lonely, you don't have to be lonely
When they talk about Theresa
You know what they say …
They praise me in the Lords, they praise me in the Commons
“Theresa had her training from the great Olly Robbins!”
My name is Theresa
And soon I’ll be gone
A trashed reputation’s
The road I’ll travel on
“Brexit means Brexit” - now the words upset me
You may be glad I’m gone
But don’t say you’ll forget me …
Lonely ...
