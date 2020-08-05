The Troughers Never Go Away

But now the great green "economic revovery" bandwagon is REALLY gaining momentum, and lo! - here's Scottish Power.
In previous auctions the government has capped the amount of renewable energy that can win a subsidy contract, which is paid for through energy bills, to encourage developers to lower their costs. Keith Anderson, Scottish Power’s chief executive, said there was “minimal risk” to household energy bills [if the cap were to be removed] because the cost of sea-based turbines is so low the projects may even help to make Britain’s energy cheaper. “At this stage you are guaranteed fantastic value for money. And what do you gain? A huge wave of investment into the UK supply chain companies and a major boost to the economy,” he said ... “Why constrain investment when we could be making the most of what we’ve got to grow the renewables sector?” Anderson said. “We know that we need more renewables, let’s just get the hell on with it.”Yeah, yeah. Suddenly it would turn out that those low bids for subsidies last time around were before a big surge in demand for turbines took place; oh, and all the good sites ahve already been taken. So, sadly, Minister, I'm afraid it's all a bit more "costly" this time.
Bloody troughers. If the government gives them an inch I shall be sore displeased. But not, I fear, surprised. Has Boris ever turned down a building proposal put before him, as Mayor or PM? It's not his style. Some truly epic "waste" is about to be perpetrated and I am simply glad that the utterly ridiculous Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon has, at least for now, been resolutely seen off by several ministers in a row. The trougher behind that one hasn't give up, however - so let's see.
ND
They won't just be given an inch but several square miles...
Whatever the auction price finalises at, I'm sure they'll find away to end up paying double at least.
