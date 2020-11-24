Travel in 2021

As readers will know, I have been pretty bearish on the hopes of the travel industry for next year, much more bearish than the forecasts made by the market participants.
However, getting 3 working vaccines in the space of a couple of weeks is a real game-changer and much better than expected. Surely, by the middle of next year, the scourge of covid will be at an end.
I want to know how you will travel yourselves though. I can see myself working back in London again nearly full-time from around March, maybe earlier and also travelling for business by then. All sorts of things about travel, like vaccine passports, will have to be worked out but the industry will be keen to do so.
For now I have no intention of travelling by air, two weeks quarantine or even five days quarantine is enough to put one off. With a vaccine passport though, it should be easy. What will you all do - if your boss tells you to go abroad (domestic boss counts too..) then historically you did it, will it really be so different in 2021?
Are you "vulnerable"? Not clear why anyone healthy would want the vaccine. If the vulnerable are vaccinated we can all get on with life.
Going off at a tangent but... I've been surprised to see people saying "workers should be vaccinated first to get the economy going asap".
Do they not recognise that "the workers" ran practically no risk in the first place, and that we have been locked down to save the old? In which case, unless you vaccinate the vulnerable, nothing changes!
Apart from anything else, as lilith suggests, why would you vaccinate groups who aren't really at risk in the first place? It make much more sense to trial it on those who are at risk than those who aren't.
vaccine's work with herd immunity. yes you start with the vulnerbale, but the healthy can still spread it. once they are done then the disease will more or less vanish with no hosts.
Covid is not like other diseases, too many people carry it symptomless and yet can spread it far and wide.
Also, whatever we think, politically is what other countries will accept. They will insist on vaccinated travellers - becuase they can. Same way they make you take your shoes off and pack your toothpast seperately, because they can.
I would fly tomorrow, anywhere that would have me. Three vaccines in a year all without the required testing protocols and reduced liability to big pharma. Now I know I’m a tinfoil hatter but I don’t know anybody willing to take the needle. Governments know they would be hard pushed to have an enforced vaccination program so blackmail it is. We knew this sh1t was coming because Blair and Gates told us it was right back at the start ( the plebs won’t be able to do XY Z unless they have a star sewn on there jacket, I mean a passport.) So I guess I won’t be traveling anywhere in the future if that’s the price.
Covid doesn't just hit the vulnerable, it can hit otherwise healthy people, it has a higher chance of hitting the vulnerable for obvious reasons.
I'll be content to take one of the vaccines after a little due diligence, some of the newer techniques haven't been road tested quite enough, but the older ones are known quantities - yes, there's a chance of side effects, but there is with anything you stick in your body.
As for travelling, there'll be an initial rush back to the office before everyone realises why they hated it in the first place, and things will settle down to a more flexible routine. I'll be WFH as per, with the odd overnight trip to visit more distant clients offices.
Flying... Maybe I'll try a short hop first and see how that goes. Still have plans to return back to the US next year having cancelled them this year, but depends on how pleasant flying is post-covid.
Isn't foreign travel what caused the problem in the first place ?
What's the next one going to be like ?
