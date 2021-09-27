New source of tanker drivers: not what you'd guess

So at the weekend I was chatting to Someone Who Knows, & apparently ... the mass lay-off of commercial pilots has resulted in significant numbers of them becoming long-distance truckers. (a) They have the skills! (b) they are totally reliable; (c) they can deal with complex away-from-home schedules.
And they make decent money trucking. What's not to like? Not as if there will be many flying hours for them any time soon.
(Of course, how long they can hack it without hot and cold running stewardesses is another matter. Yes, I've known some pilots. Still, some of those cabs have proper beds ...)
ND
3 comments:
So these pilots that spend almost all of their time with autopilot on, are going to spend hours concentrating with 38 tonnes flying along the congested roads.
Someone has been pulling your ....or you are the gullible John Redwood.
I've seen some of those 38-tonne jockeys in action (got hit by one of them once), they are definitely on autopilot. Marriage made in heaven I'd say.
@Anonymous 3:36
autopilot "flies" an aeroplane like a tesla would auto-drive a country road,
there's a lot more to it than just steering!
Post a Comment