When Do The Bread Riots Start?

Last week, the price of petrol went up noticeably (~3%), but for me even more significant were increases in the prices of milk at Tesco (5.5%), and - highly symbolic - the brown bread we favour (12.5%).
Historically, British bread riots were when the price of a loaf went up from, like, 4d to 5d. So we're halfway to that kind of increase. In France, received wisdom is that Les Gilets Jaunes kicked off as fuel-price rioters. There's nothing I can see that will do anything to reverse the current inflationary trend - in fact, quite the opposite.
When does modern British man/woman hit the streets over the cost-of-living? And - will it be before or after the 'personal' costs of Net Zero Carbon hit home in a really visible way?
I put it that way because this week saw the launch of the fat government document purporting to be its Net Zero Strategy (alongside a distinctly, nay frostily skeptical Treasury document on the same theme). Ordinarily, as part of our service to readers I undertake to review these things systematically; but this time there's no point. The main strategy doc is so full of numerical nonsense and indeed internally contradictory numbers, it's an outright embarrassment - are there any Civil Servants left with an ounce of pride? - and can only be taken as something for Boris to wave at COP26. (He'd have done better to stay with the highly complimentary assessment of the UK in a review from "Climate Transparency" [one of those proliferating green NGOs] which has us as by far the best performer of the G20 nations - out on our own in a category of one.) However, one thing is really clear: big costs are on their way.
In one very obvious scenario, COP26 could be a PR disaster. It took a lot of effort to prevent the same outcome at Paris '21, when host-nation France was putting in 120% diplomatic effort and had a lot of other big nations onside anyway. Doesn't look particularly auspicious for Boris right now, although Kerry, the EC (if not all euro-nations) and the UN apparatus will be more than a little helpful to his cause. Crazy promises of cash might be forthcoming to work the trick. On the other hand, stay-away Xi might put in a dramatic appearance and engineer himself into the position of being 100% pivotal: "either acknowledge me as the saviour of the world, or I pull the plug". Who could be surprised if COP26 ends in fiasco, with the 'developing' nations stomping out due to their pockets not being adequately lined with gold; then Xi summons the developing world leaders to Beijing for an early Xmas present?
Anyhow, unless Boris engineers a half-triumph for himself, I reckon he's gone before Easter. Then Rishi can announce the resumption of fracking, etc etc ... Oh, and deal with those bread riots. What a good job there's currently no Leader of the Opposition.
I would like to think that the uk will collectively decide to spend more money on food and energy and less on houses.
So no revolution.
That does not mean johnson wont be pm in 2025. When *milliband* seems to be cutting through more than the rest of the lab party you need to start worrying about democracy.
The current cons remind me of the dying major govt except more sleazy and more incompetant.
I know : piss the french off to the extent they put up rigorous border controls and switch off their interconnects. Then everything will be their fault.
The worst Prime Minister we have ever had.
Tory voters are too easily lead to see it.
Thumbed through the last 5 years household spending and roughly speaking rates+gas/leccy+food has gone up about 40% already. A lot more to come I reckon. I can remember my granny lived pretty well until inflation got going in the late 60's. Then not so good, bread and scrape time until the grim reaper came along. Snag is I planned on lasting a bit longer than granny and going skiing. That wheel is going full circle I think.
I suppose no surprise MPs are widely despised. Most of us are not into knives but I can remember those old innovations 'public meetings'. First it was 'can I see the questions'. Now all you get is some anodyne email trotting out 'not my problem p%^s off'. They seem so expensive and so useless. We should simply vote opposite just for spite.
As for pitchforks and placards, Priti has all our emails piped into her office, a modern day Wat Tyler would be in chokey pdq. Revolutions required much ferment in the taverns etc, Costas and 'spoons is not quite the same. Rest easy Priti.
Chatted with a chap who reckoned because computers had got so much better then cars and planes would also get so much better - problem solved. I don't think so but the worry is that many slept through the physics classes. They do say that if you go to a very expensive school you can avoid maths & science altogether. So cars and planes will soon be running merrily on a torch battery....
Boris gone by Easter? I don't think so. This s&*t storm has a long way to go and the sensible plan is to let Boris take it all until something bad happens then bury him. Starmer is wise biding his time and might make a credible stand in. But the one to watch is Ms Rayner. If things get bad she might just take the reins and start squeezing till the pips squeak.
Rayner, as we've noted before, certainly has eyes fixed on the prize, Jim. But she really is polite-middle-class poison - which most definitely includes lower middle class. For every one actual voter who laughs when she calls all tories scum while clearly rat-arsed, there are three who make a careful note.
