Boris: Never Going To End Well

If it isn't this time, something Even Worse will come out next month. The Tories should do the deed swiftly: can anyone, save possible Starmer, make an argument for delay? A finger in the dyke now will cause the pressure to build up even more.
Après lui, le déluge? Boris, we are told, warmly espouses the Great Man theory of history, and no surprises there. FWIW, in very broad terms so do I, in the sense that individuals can (sometimes) dictate the direction of history at critical forks in the road. But the clue is in the coinage. Not Great Charlatan, Great Entitled One, Great Pussy-Whipped Oaf, Great Serial Truth-Dodger.
It's Great Man. And we don't have one. So History had just better get on with it.
ND
Boris has the luck of the devil. He is blessed with an opposition that is, at best, barely competent.
His rivals within the party such as Gove, are flawed. No one it seems wants to grasp the poisoned chalice.
It is fairly clear that no-one has stood up and said
'I can do PM better than Johnson'
Yet.
It is also becoming clear that Johnson is about as competent as the opposition and at the moment, about as much fun.
But less honest.
Even worse will come out - but not until 23
The downside of brexit will come a bit harder to not notice.
I am guessing in the area of movement <> the EU
Possible points are
- having to pay to get into the EU on hols
That is good for headlines but no real impact on the uk economy.
- some market that will transfer to the EU because there is no point in paying duties / paperwork to send something from the EU, sell it (for a commission) and then send it back to the EU.
Think Christies / Sothebys / Bonhams etc basically turning their london addresses into post boxes and doing the sales in amsterdam/ frankfurt
Or the Olympia Antiques fair becoming the Paris antiques fair.
I imagine something like that will be happening in the pure (financial / legal) services sector, but slower.
This could be seen as a Johnson triumph - in that london is levelled down to be equal to the north.
ps
The Scapegoat by holman hunt has the same look in its eyes as Johnson.
I do think that part of the rising tide of hatred around Johnson is an unconscious need to punish _someone_ for the last 2 years and he is a obvious target
"an unconscious need to punish _someone_ for the last 2 years": in my case it's all too conscious and I'd start with the Astrologer Royal at Imperial College.
In a way these creeps and crooks ought to hope for arrest and trial lest vigilantes have a go at them.
If, for example, the bastard class had killed my wife I'd have a go, or at least be sorely tempted.
There is no-one else at the moment and if they go for a vote of no confidence and he survives it, then no-one can have another go at getting rid for a year.
Better the devil you know otherwise we'll likely get a lockdown fanatic in charge.
Currently on the fringe of getting rid of not one board member but two. In both cases, replacements have been found, vetted, offered the job and have a start date. All unlawful as those going don't know yet.
Can't understand why the party of "business" can't do the business-like thing and have the replacement lined up.
All so amateur which is why I suppose all politicians are unemployable after they been to Westminster.
Thankfully businesses just get on with it.
From my perspective, it's a good result if he stays.
As a lockdown sceptic, it suits me that he he's weakened and can't morally force any more coercive restrictions on us.
We may all end up a lot freer as a result. I certainly don't want to end up in the situation that the Australians are in with, essentially, internment camps for the unclean.
Now if only we could get him to drop all the Green rubbish - perhaps we could get lucky again and Princess Nut Nuts get hit by a (eco)bus.
Boris's instinct is certainly not to have any covid restrictions, so I don't know why he gets quite so much grief on this. He essentially declared the pandemic over back in 2020, then had to row back once it was clear that bodies would soon be piling up. You may argue that the Christmas 2020 lockdown had no effect on the body count, but whether it did or not, the pandemic was then still raging, whatever Steve Baker and Graham Brady might have wished. Different now, of course, it looks as if the worst is over.
It's quite clear that large sections of the Conservative party are more interested in starting a Tory civil war than in actually governing the country. So yes, they may as well get on with it rather than wait.
Compare and contrast with the SNP, or even the Labour party. A couple of weeks ago, Nicola Sturgeon announce new restrictions in Scotland. There wasn't a single dissenting voice from her party or the Scottish press, and barely any argument against from the opposition parties. The difference is that the SNP will still dominate the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Westminster seats after the next election, the Tories will be in opposition and the Labour party will lead the next government. A change of leader will not change that fact.
So far a weakened Boris is a better Boris, at least as far as Covid restrictions are concerned. There is however the chance of more lethal variants evolving which would do for him. AFAIK they are still going to sack Brit nurses who won't get jabbed, just as they've sacked care workers.
Now if only he could actually do something about the Channel crossings I'd be delighted. A processing camp on the Falklands sounds good to me, or perhaps we could do a deal with Angola or Namibia.
People are right that there's a need to punish someone - for not being able to see relatives, for not going to funerals etc etc.
https://unherd.com/2022/01/boris-is-our-sin-eater/
Such measures as were imposed were, for the most part, followed in good faith: the nurses turning sobbing relatives away from wards where their loved ones lay dying did so out of concern for the patients in their care, not a sadistic wish to sever the bonds of family. But lurking in the background of all the rage now pouring out at Johnson lies the opposite possibility: that perhaps all that alienation and misery didn’t make enough difference in the end to have been worth it. Is this true? We’ll never know. We made the choices we made. And now, thanks to Johnson’s metamorphosis from our leader to our sin-eater, we don’t even need to wonder. All of it was his fault, all along.
I'd say that nobody wants Johnson's job at the moment. Within a few months the sh*t will really hit the fan when people's power bills double, which will make partygate look like a walk in the park. Those who want the PM job will wait until Boris takes the heat. The UK population care about partygate, but hit them hard in the wallet - granny freezing to death stories in the Sun - and they will care a lot, especially when they realise that Johnson's stupid net zero is partly to blame.
Yet another Chris
Yes, big increases in bills this year, on top of those that have already happened. Plus Ukraine has not settled down. So there are much bigger events around us than a few people having after work drinks in the Downing Street garden. Being PM during all that, and with a Tory party tearing itself apart really is a poisoned chalice.
I'd rather keep Boris, with feet held to the fire by Tory backbenchers, than swap him out for whoever is working with Cummings to get rid of him. The fact that the effort has been so concerted, at a time when the country (well, England) looks like finally exiting Covid measures, gives me a bad feeling in my gut.
Cummings won't be satisfied until Britain is a republic and he's the President.
Don Cox
If the guardian, the beeb and the labour commies hate him....then he is the man for me, fuck em all.
Boris got to be PM because at the time there was no alternative. There's still no obvious alternative that I can see. I was originally sold on the line that the "bumbling boy Boris" was a persona adopted because it chimed with the electorate when compared to May the ice maiden and Corbyn the communist.
I have to say that I have been disappointed that the power politician Boris (the great man) didn't make an appearance. On the other hand he has been done in by "events dear boy, events" not parties or philandering or even Peppa Pig speeches. The pandemic of course was/is a major one, energy prices are the next.
Cummings was big mistake even if I sympathised with the out of the box thinking but Cummings has become a traitorous snake it must be particularly galling given the support Boris gave him over Barnard Castle - barefaced lying is seems to be OK when it supports Cummings' agenda.
I'm with Charlie above - keep Boris but on a short leash, think up a better strategy to get around party-gate then find him a good advisor that he will listen to. This theory of course relies on the Conservatives getting their act together and rallying round for the sake of the party. Will that happen - not according to current popular news sites or in fact me - the knives are out and the party and the press love a good bit of political slaughter :(
"find him a good advisor that he will listen to"
The general view seems to be that he listens to his current wife. If so I think the good adviser would soon be driven out, unless he is an extraordinarily subtle operator.
Don Cox
