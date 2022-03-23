Shocked at the 5p Fuel cut?

Who could have predicted that?
As ever, the Government in their Spring Statement are happy to play the cynical nice guy, making a 5p cut in Fuel tax which actually still leaves them raising taxes over what they expected this year.
Together with the very high levels of inflation, at over 6% now and heading for 10% as we can all see, is also the rise in NI to pay for the social care fund. yes, a small adjustment to NI thresholds will help the lower paid.
But overall, this is a high level of financial repression. Let's not mess about, we are here at the start of the recession today. Never has there been this level of energy costs across the world without causing a recession, and that is before we factor in the cost of food thanks to the war in Ukraine too.
Yes the government is worried about paying for the (ongoing) pandemic, but to raise tax and interest rates in the face of rapidly collapsing demand and confidence is idiocy. You can't tax your way out of this hole. the better strategy to to engender growth a bit faster than planned, with a more conducive environment for business. Unfortunately, the Tories are very lost here, we have high levels of business taxes, unreformed rates and constantly rising personal taxes. Mr Laffer has been long ago executed.
Rishi Sunak will regret this statement at leisure, it will be the thing that kills the Tory chances for an election or two. The fact they won't feel that today is ironic, the blows will come with the economic headwinds later in the year.
It matters not a jot whichever party is in notional power. The Global Public-Private Partnership will set the policy agenda as it exercises global governance. The UK Government, like others around the world, is the G3P's implementation and enforcement partner. It is the Government's role to convert the G3P policy agendas into hard policy and legislation at both the national and local level.......
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/the-uk-new-normal-dictatorship
It's all too late. They're going to lose the next election irrespective of what was announced, or not announced, today.
Even if he'd announced a stunning hyper-Thatcher approach - and there wasn't a cat in hell's chance of that - they're doomed. Their cock-ups over Covid guarantee it even though the Opposition's Covid policies were worse at every point over the last couple of years.
It's a funny business, a two-party system.
I will vote against Labour at the next election, as I always do. I'm probably not alone.
But I'm sure the abnormally large Tory majority caused by the Corbyn effect will be much reduced. As it should be -- a rump of numpties cannot be an effective opposition. I hope Starmer will find a few decent candidates.
Don Cox
