Russian Cyber Attack Incoming?

The capitalists are rather busy right now. Yes, I'm on BTL notice to post on what Putin isn't doing, and why: but that must wait.
By way of a pot-boiler, however, and very much on theme: before the Ukraine war started I solemnly advised folks around here (and elsewhere) to back up onto hard drives etc, any precious data they held in the Cloud - because the very first thing would be a massive Russian cyber attack. Well, of course, that's one of many things that didn't happen. (yet ...)
Or maybe that's wrong. This, from Germany's Tagesspiegel:
Repeated cyberattacks cause concern about German wind industry’s IT security ... A string of apparently targeted cyberattacks on German wind farms has led to worries that the country’s main future power source is not sufficiently protected. Turbine manufacturers Nordex and maintenance provider Deutsche Windtechnik both grappled with attacks on their IT infrastructure earlier this year, with the latter attack quickly being linked to possible Russian perpetrators, a cause the company so far neither has ruled out nor confirmed. Wind power industry association BWE said its member companies are experiencing “a new quality of cyber threats” since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. An earlier incident this year, shortly after the invasion began on 24 February, led to roughly 5,800 turbines by manufacturer Enercon being cut off remotely. While the Enercon case might have been “collateral damage” of an attack on a US satellite provider, this could not be said of the two later incidents.
Not a definitive sighting, clearly. But a very strong message about vulnerability.
ND
2 comments:
"Look at our faces", say the Turbine companies, " are we bovvered?"
Nope
https://www.netzerowatch.com/windfall-profits-for-offshore-wind/
"But 2021 was also interesting because of all the ups and downs in the wind sector: a wind drought lasting for much of the year, and the dramatic surge in market prices for electricity in the autumn. Ormonde is the first offshore unit to report financial results covering those events, so I was keen to see how it has performed.
The net effect is that the windfarm is sitting very pretty indeed. While its output was down around a third (!), its average selling price tripled, from £30 to £99/MWh(!), so its sales income doubled to £34 million. Of course, the surge in market prices only really applied to the final four months of the year, so those figures suggest that the windfarm is currently making over £200/MWh. Which is good going against the £30 they averaged in 2020.
And to make their year even better, on top of that, they have their Renewables Obligations subsidy. Of course, that is based on the number of megawatt hours they produce, so that revenue stream is down sharply, but overall they earned £75 million on their 350,000 MWh of output, so overall that’s £214/MWh. My estimate of Ormonde’s levelised cost is up slightly, at £154/MWh."
... or maybe they just ran out of wind.
We're doing plenty to sabotage ourselves, going green. Perhaps Putin's idea is never to interrupt an enemy when he's making a mistake.
Ditto the RMT ! Why are the Daily Mail and Sun blaming train drivers though ? We're not going on strike. Our union hasn't even balloted us.
