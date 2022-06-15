Only Psychopaths Need Apply ...

Here's a really telling piece of pop psycho-philosophy for our times.
|Who could she possibly mean?
In summary: to be a good President, it takes someone with a pathological drive for power who can follow the necessary path of listening only to himself, and not the law, without conscience or guilt. It's hardly a novel thesis: indeed, it's Nietzsche 1.01, The Will To Power, albeit expressed more artistically there. Only such a man can become a Beethoven, a Caesar, a Napoleon who were certainly all complete shits. Nietzsche included Goethe but I'm not sure that's as clear an example. You can add your own favourites to the rollcall: many people put both Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson on the list, which (if that's right) goes to show it's a necessary characteristic but not a sufficient one.
(Ironically, it was of course Stepanova's compatriot Dostoevsky who gave us a compelling of the "maybe necessary, but not sufficient" aspect, in Crime and Punishment.)
It's also a view commonly held by many of our BTLers, who often include the sentiment that it's why they despise all politicians. OK: but that still leaves a couple of key points to consider:
- It ain't just politicians, is it? It's great artists (per Nietzsche: consider Monet for example, another self-focused shit); business innovators (libel is libel and I'm sure we all have our nominees); scientists ... and so it goes on.
- So - despise them or not: do we, actually, need them nonetheless? Nietzsche, of course, didn't care about what "we" need, it was all art-for-art's-sake with him. But George Bernard Shaw certainly thought we needed them: the hungry man had best follow the fat man, because fattie knows where the food is.
ND
Great artists, I think, tend towards Narcissism rather than Sociopathy. Sure, there's a lot of overlap (and add in psychopaths on that Venn diagram as well) - however, a Narcissist that finds their supply in the adoration of those who love their muse will not cause the damage that a Putin can. Or, indeed, an Obama.
I'd flag Johnson as a Sociopath.
GBS has a way with words, but is wrong.
I would not follow the fat man (psychopath).
There is no reason to associate competance with being fat (even though i am both) or luck or any useful trait other than insane levels of self belief (which i have but in my case due to my immense competance is justified).
...however my insane level of self belief only applies to a very limited domain.
A politician is expected to be omnicompetant. It is this expectation - which is unfair, and probably has been since Newtons time (the last person to have read everything) which is at the root of the problem.
There is somethin in the human psyche that yearns for a strong man (or woman) who has the answer to all questions. We criticise the Chinese and Russians because their systems are structured to that end but currently we seem to be moving in the same direction with this expert in buffoonery and charlatinism.
Psychopathy, and indeed sociopathy, aren't problems on their own - it's what other personality defects get thrown in the mix.
And it's those other bits that tend to be their downfall, usually with as much collateral damage as they can manage, via malice, incompetence or just desperation.
In the long term any civilisation that is much more complex than a small town in the dark ages is doomed to fail if it depends on a "strong man"
As such the tory party is probably doomed unless it cuts off its infected head.
I think we have heard enough fom talking heads (gove) who knew at the time he was following a faulty leader
Where does Theresa May fit into this analysis?
I do not think May comfortably fits in anywhere (she looks awkward even with her husband), i know many despise her but the history books will put her down as an average person at a bad time and place.
It means cutting everything else out of your life. So of course there is some sociopathy involved.
Politicians get to power by being back-stabbing liars with drive. The same is true for C-suite level in business (where employees rather than the founders).
Talent is required for top level sports (Olympians, F1 drivers, Premier League footballers etc) as well as drive.
Talent is also required in the world of music as you have to display some level of talent otherwise it's just noise. Note even Punk/Metal etc bands have tunes/lyrics that people associate with. Drive to succeed isn't necessary to get an audience although needed to make serious money.
Talent is less of a requirement in the art world as total crap can be marketed as subjectively good to some poor deluded soul by a crooked art critic.
Innovators might have drive (Bezos) or be liars (Elizabeth Holmes).
Not sure what that tells us about needed some of these people.
Since Newton, to be omnicompetent you not only have to read everything (or at least very widely), you also have to have practical experience in the lab or on site. You can have specialist advisers, but you still need enough knowledge to spot when the advice is crazy.
Lysenko fooled Stalin because Stalin had no knowledge of science. Mao's backyard steelworks scheme was a disaster because he hadn't a clue about metallurgy (or much else really, except how to gain power).
Don
"GBS has a way with words, but is wrong."
GBS was wrong about almost everything, but he was an entertaining character to have around. His reviews of concerts (collected as "Shaw on Music") are excellent.
I suppose Shaw, Wells, Belloc and Chesterton were the influencers of their day. All first rate as writers.
Don
Douglas Adams put it most clearly, I feel:
“The major problem — one of the major problems, for there are several — one of the many major problems with governing people is that of whom you get to do it; or rather of who manages to get people to let them do it to them.
To summarize: it is a well-known fact that those people who must want to rule people are, ipso facto, those least suited to do it.
To summarize the summary: anyone who is capable of getting themselves made President should on no account be allowed to do the job.”
Harry Truman became President more or less by accident when Roosevelt died. He was one of the best Presidents in US history. Better than the ones who fought their way to the top.
He wasn't a shrinking violet -- he was a good strong campaigner, but he was never a power-mad megalomaniac. In any case, the US constitution is well equipped with checks and balances to limit the power of any President.
Other states may have weaker constitutions, or a megalomaniac like Khomeini or Lenin may pounce when the state is broken by a revolution.
A sure sign of disaster is a leader who changes the constitution, usually to abolish term limits. Blair was keen on constitutional innovations.
Don
Degrees in PPE are no good in politics, just as degrees in Journalism are not actually any good for working in journalism nor Forensics degrees for working in Scenes of Crime departments, nor Criminology for being a police officer... nor a Chartered Inst Transport Adv Diploma in Logistics (my 'degree') in transport... it goes on...
