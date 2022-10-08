Putin's can-kicking: as far as the Crimea road

A couple of weeks ago, we noted that Putin's rather nuanced nuclear-tinged rhetoric at the time of his 'partial mobilisation' was a can-kicking exercise that would rebound on him just a short while down the road ("October, in fact"), when big new Ukrainian successes would put him under pressure to respond in some dramatic fashion. The Russian pro-war camp believe they have heard the words "nuclear" and "not bluffing" in the same sentence, so they'd expect him to deliver.
Later, we suggested that it's even worse for him than that, because having 'annexed' 4 new Ukrainian oblasts into the bosom of Mother Russia, essentially placing them in the same category as Crimea, what had heretofore been de facto a pass granted him by the rest of the world on the 2014 Crimean seizure, was in danger of being de facto revoked - by virtue of Crimea being now in just the same category as the other 4, i.e. under relentless counterattack from Ukraine, with no sign of Putin reacting to any of those attacks in a manner consistent with what the pro-war faction would consider 'appropriate'.
Blunder upon strategic blunder. It's quite extraordinary that he still has any apologists outside of a Moscow TV studio whatsoever.
Since that post, incidentally, and in rather stark contrast, the Ukrainians have been conducting a multi-front campaign of striking operational excellence with superbly calibrated strategies, each one clearly devised for the specifics of the front in question (at least four can be clearly identified).
And now. With the Crimea bridge having been spectacularly attacked this morning ... what does he do next? The foreseen moment of maximum danger is here. FWIW (and I stand to have egg - or worse - on my face within hours), I still think the nuclear rhetoric was a bluff. BUT we may be pretty sure there will be at very least a big retaliatory attack of a non-nuclear nature.
Or - given the quite staggering ineptitude of Russia's ability to execute anything half-competently - an attempt at such. Given the sheer difficulty this 'war machine' faces when essaying anything of a strictly military nature, I greatly fear this means it will be multiple attacks on soft Ukrainian targets. We probably don't have long to be speculating.
ND
What is to stop Putin taking the job seriously - carpet bombing Kiev and threatening roads and rails in/out of Ukraine with nukes - just little ones you understand.
Following the Yes Minister play - salami sliced nuclear button , no one is likely to go full MAD just because of one or two little bombs - especially if the intention is well choreographed. The Americans will wail and gnash teeth but do a Uvalde.
He might get away with that but the big problem is where does it get him - apart from deeper do do. The question is how to re-normalise from this new situation of total ownership of Ukraine - if only he could hold on to it. Any fool can let off a nuke but what do you do then? And he most likely could not hold on to Ukraine, not without some well OTT intimidation. Best to draw stumps and go back to sulk in Moscow.
A man of imagination would fell the Golden Gate Bridge.
He must surely have explosives-packed cargo containers all over the USA. Mustn't he?
You have an enemy that vows to hit some civilian target; bridge, Gas pipeline, Nuclear power plant. And broadly speaking your defences make it very difficult for your enemy to do what he wishes to do. But then one day he gets lucky and knocks out a bridge.
This is a new defination of incompetence and graft?
Presumably anytime the IRA managed to detonate a bomb in Northern Ireland, or on the mainland, feg, at the Grand Hotel in Brighton, that would be a marker of incompetence and graft in the British army and police force?
Talking about incomeptence and graft our own government just tried to, or worse, didn't try to, but very nearly managed to destroy our own financial system, and the governments own ability to sell its own debt what, only a week ago? That was pretty clever! But not incompetent, aparently.
The West has decided to 'sanction' Russia, by refusing to buy its oil. Sanction Russia, don't make me laugh! Russians don't look like they're going to go cold or hungry this winter.
"appologist for Putin"
Don't make me laugh. I'd support a competent administration. But the shit show we've got, is just a terrible joke.
Dunno which man of straw you have in mind this time, anon, but it sure ain't me
- nothing here suggesting an attack on their bridge represents Russian "incompetence and graft" (your own little coinage, I think)
- nothing here suggests an assessment of the Truss government that's anything but the most gross incompetence
still, there you go ...
"nothing here suggesting an attack on their bridge represents Russian "incompetence and graft""
You have on a number of occasions put forward that Russian society is riddled with stupidity and corruption. This is just another of the same ol' same ol.
Viz:
"given the quite staggering ineptitude of Russia's ability to execute anything half-competently - an attempt at such."
Now, in a year or so, if like the British government, the Russians have capitulated to their enemy to the extent that, perhaps, Zelensky is mayor of Zaporizhzhia, as for instance Britian did with Gerry Adams, and Michael McGuinnis. Then I might concede your point.
Untill then stop with the rubbish commentary. The BBC's Jeremy Bowen does it better and with more of our money - but even on the BBC budget he has shown himself to be a lying propagandist rather than a reporter. BBC incompetence? Quelle suprise!
I'm afraid I can't bring myself to follow this war in Ukraine. At least, not by paying attention to BBC reporters or the newspapers. Not after the Syrian debacle where the sources were all "rebels" aka jihadis with tall tales of supposed governmental chlorine attacks and Aleppo eventually "falling" to the Syrian government. Can't believe a word of it.
