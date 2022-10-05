Thucydides: Thought for the Day (Tory Conference)

"Love of power, operating through greed and through personal ambition, was the cause of all these evils"
(Corcyran Civil War, in Peloponnesian War, 3:82)
Thucydides believed in evidence based decisions to achieve an outcome.Greatly missing in recent PM's.Could be worse though. Only 2 more years.
Anyone who thinks a Starmer-led government would be better is suffering from pathological optimism.Don Cox
Oh, the irony of it:Rees-Mogg is reportedly negotiating deals with two gas exporting countries, Qatar and Norway, over long-term supply contracts that would commit the UK to buying gas in large quantities at an agreed price for more than a decade.Russia-style long-term supply contracts at an agreed price, because we don't want to use Russian gas.https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/oct/05/uk-prepares-for-winter-blackouts-as-energy-rationing-campaign-discussed
Has either of the following happened yet?1) Repeal of the Climate Change Act.2) Fracking.Because, until they do, UK Gov is still not serious about the engery problems the country faces.
"Qatar has been ruled as a hereditary monarchy by the House of Thani since Mohammed bin Thani signed a treaty with the British in 1868 that recognised its separate status. Following Ottoman rule, Qatar became a British protectorate in the early 20th century until gaining independence in 1971. The current emir is Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who holds nearly all executive and legislative authority under the Constitution of Qatar, as well as controlling the judiciary."Thank heavens we're not getting any gas from those nasty Russians. Though I believe they do hold elections, and they're probably as straight as the 2020 US election. I just can't believe Biden, who couldn't get 30 people to his rallies when Trump was filling stadia, possibly got so many more votes than Hillary.In other news, looks like this Russian oil price cap is going ahead. Anyone work in marine insurance? Looks like an invite to China to take the business and buy the Greek tankers."More than half of the tankers now shipping Russia’s oil are Greek-owned. And the financial services that underpin that trade — including insurance, reinsurance and letters of credit — are overwhelmingly based in the European Union and Britain."So Europe and UK deliberately wreck their economies in order to boost the US economy. Madness. China must be saying with Cromwell "the Lord has delivered them into our hands".May not matter to the UK, which proved incapable of making masks or covid tests. But Germany is - or was - a real economy.
"Love of power, operating through greed and through personal ambition, was the cause of all these evils"And this applies solely to Liz Truss does it? Or just about every politician to ever set foot in the House of Commons in the last 30 years? And certainly the ones that manage to clamber their way to the top of the greasy pole?
