Heat Pumps Ahoy

I'm starting to read my way into this, and am running into massive promotional propaganda on the one hand, and serious skepticism on the other. Unsurprisingly, I find myself somewhat averse to the cheer-leading.
Does any reader have knowledgeable contributions to make? (On HPs, that is: I know you all have definitive views on Ukraine, Covid etc.)
** Somehow, whenever I hear "Green Blob" it's always a vision of Gummer that comes to mind. I just can't take that man seriously - I know it's unfair ...
This is an interesting look at air air-source heat pump installation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEJ0VUINV0s
I'm sure in modern new builds heat pumps can work. For older properties this will be more difficult to retrofit, unless you were doing a complete do over of the whole house
Got a ground source heat pump (a lattice of pipes a metre under the lawn) here in Switzerland. Neighbours had same too until pump packed up and moved to an air source one as cheaper to replace but they regret it, it's costing them more to operate.
But the trick is the houses here are often well-insulated. A sunny morning and the house heats up all by itself and stays warm. The pump is more a top-up for cloudy days in December-February.
Having owned and rebuilt several UK homes, it's very different with the sash windows, thin bricks, some basic lagging in the loft. The starting point really ought to be comprehensive insulation but it's not easy, you can't clad a Victorian brick-built house without altering the character. Then you get to the specific problem of heat pumps as the output is not as hot as the typical gas boiler so you tend to need bigger radiators - or better underfloor heating - so a simple swap is harder.
Imagine there's a handy market for UK specific pumps that produce at a higher heat but this gradient, and the lack of insulation, means an air pump is going to be on a lot and that won't be cheap.
At the risk of incurring cave dweller ire (okay, that’s a bit unfair; there are legitimate concerns about heat pump issues and EVs too etc) I have had ASHPs installed. So I can do that rare thing, actually comment from experience, albeit anecdotal, rather than just the usual pro- or anti- greener technologies talking points.
First, there’s little point trying to solve a heating energy use problem without doing all you can to insulate the space to be conditioned. I had triple glazing installed first and my house is 1996 vintage so otherwise is fairly good in terms of other building fabric being s lemme to keep the indoors and outdoors thermally separates. If you have a solid wall or other hard-to-heat structure, you’re always going to struggle with heat pumps. But then you’re already struggling with your combustion heating, you just don’t know it because you can simply throw more energy inputs at your problem.
But if you have a reasonably airtight house then heat pumps work fine *for the most part* in my experience. There is one important caveat. When I had the heat pumps installed, I but the bullet and changed out the heat emitters. The industry is coy on this whole subject and there is a lack of education amongst both installers and consumers about how meet to get the heat distributed into the conditioned space. Radiators are usually deemed appropriate but often as not the advice is to increase the size of the radiator to cope with lower water temperatures.
This always struck me is the wrong approach. With low leaving water temperatures (50 degrees or even as low as 35 degrees centigrade as opposed to 70°C for a combustion boiler) radiator based heat transfer is never going to be optimal. So I had fan coils fitted instead. This has a useful bonus of being able to provide cooling, if needed, as well as heating. I a.so had to do a fair bit of redecorating afterwards.
The other thing to keep in mind, even if you sue can coils as the heat emitter, is the way the heat is transferred into the conditioned space isn’t what most people are used to. You just don’t get that nice warm blast of heat from a hot surface like you do when you switch a combustion heating system on. It’s a gentle background heat. While the space will get warm, it doesn’t, subjectivity, “feel” as warm, even at the same thermostat setpoint.
Could talk much more about this subject, but think that’s enough to be getting on with. Apart from to add that, if correctly designed, in a well-insulated building, a heat pump will be, from what my bills tell me, at least a third cheaper to run. But that’s still not enough for a payback that’s measured in anyway other than geological timescales.
A lot of UK housing stock can't use heat pumps without extensive (and expensive) modifications.
Payback period is long vs the existing throwing more energy inputs at your problem that we are used to with hydrocarbon based boilers. From what Clive says this is the case even if your house is more adaptable (well insulated/conditioned).
Government ignores the above and legislates with the hope that something will turn up in time to address the problems.
In other words, the same insane wishful thinking that underpins the rest of the climate change crap that parliament has burdened the country with.
If you have an old place, prepare to move out while the internal walls are insulated. Or the external ones, but then you may have issues with damp staying in (we have no foundations and internal rising damp in walls is an issue - not major but it's there. Clay paints are expensive if you want to stop wall paint flaking).
We run on oil for this reason, £1800 last fill! Thanks Biden, Nuland and Co!
I know someone in an old Dales barn with air source, but it has hefty internal wall and roof insulation, underfloor heating downstairs, big radiators - and while it's pretty comfy, it's not had a real cold winter yet.
I know someone else in a big old Irish place, massive ground source pipe system, says it never really gets very warm upstairs. But in Cork, very few bitter winters.
(cont) I should say when we moved in it was powered by a solid fuel Aga plus rads and had single glazed metal framed windows. So my kids had a few years of ice on windows in winter, til we extended, added oil heating and double glazing.
Heat pumps can and do work. The question is, how expensive are they compared to Gas heating.
Your Heat pump still has to be supplied with electricity. At the same time as the Grid is expected to supply all the EVs too, which we already know, it can not.
So, is it a sound idea to add additional burden to the National electricity grid, when we know it's already stretched to supply existing demand?
And ...
As if one hadn't learned the lesson of a monopoly supply, putting all your domestic energy supply eggs into one electricity basket, really doesn't strike me as a sensible idea.
I think an interesting technology in this area for the UK is gas powered heat pumps (e.g. https://www.robur.com/products/k18-simplygas-heat-pump).
Or combining gas driven micro-turbines electricity generators where the excess heat is used as an input in to the electrically powered heat pump.
https://www.bladonmt.com/
In theory much more efficient than centrally gas generated electricity (60% efficient) driving an electric heat pump.
As you use the excess heat from the turbine as an input to the heat pump. And will work better with the UK’s housing stock as the output temperature is higher.
A potentially promising staging technology until the UK completely transitions out of Gas.
@ Matt 12:50
The payback, or lack thereof, is an interesting if vexing question.
On the one hand, it's a bit rich to criticise governments, regulators and the usual suspects we point the finger at for short-termism if we, ourselves, as a society, don't think much beyond the next 3-5 years (say). Houses last a long time, or they should do, anyway. I've seen it said that homeowners should budget for 2-5% of their home's value per year for maintenance and capital renewal projects. So for many, a £10-15k heating system upgrade isn't a big ask. Certainly round my way, £20k+ kitchen refurbs are, if not the norm, then probably the average. And these are done every 15-20 years. And a gas or oil boiler will last 15 years typically. You might stretch this to 20 if you're lucky but then you are starting to push your luck. Even a drop-in, like-for-like boiler replacement is £3-4k.
So given an opportunity, if you're looking to have to replace a combustion boiler anyhow just because it's life-expired, I don't really get this kvetching about the cost of heat pump installations or the payback times. Of course, if your boiler is only a few years old, it's a different question, but there's a lot of factors to consider -- which is why I'm wary of knee-jerk one-size-fits-all generalisations. The merits, or not, of switching to a heat pump is fact- and context-specific. Saying "oh, if a dumb idea" or "oh, everyone should just go right ahead and do it" is a little moronic.
The key determinant of the payback time is the cost of energy. A few years back, it seemed there was little to no financial case for having a heat pump. Even at their most efficient in a well-insulated house, they were only marginally less expensive than a combustion boiler and the fuel cost (gas being about a third the price of electricity) ate into the inherent energy efficiency saving benefit.
But that was then. Now, with natural gas prices at c. 11p / kWh my air source heat pump's Seasonal Coefficient of Performance of 4.5 or more (when combined with fan coils able to use 35 degree leaving water temperatures) mean that even though electricity is c. 30p / kWh I'm quids in fairly substantially every minute the system runs. If I, in effect, write off the capital outlay as a sunk cost (it was just having to skip a couple of foreign holidays in terms of opportunity cost) then I'm saving at least a hundred pounds every month October - March. In fact, it gets even better because I've also switched to an "Economy 10" tariff. On that, I pay an eye-watering 40+p / kWh for 14 "on peak" hours" but only 12p / kWh "off peak". Economy 10 includes two blocks of time in daylight hours (not just overnight like Economy 7) so I can heat the space to a comfortable temperature that usually lasts until the next "off peak" time slot at that 12p / kWh rate. When you consider the heat pump's efficiency is 450%, that makes each kilowatt of heat cost about 3p. Frankly, I'm laughing at that when I see the plums of combustion gasses rise up from the flues of neighbouring houses.
Like I say, though, and I can't say this enough, it really does so much depend on what your circumstances are and what proposition you're considering where heat pumps are concerned. Getting to the bottom of that is hard enough. That's before the problems of there not being anything like sufficient trained -- and honest -- heat pump systems designers and installers around. As Nick hinted at, there's a lot of cowboys and snake-oil salesmen around. Not just in terms of installers, but in manufacturers, government and the green lobby, too.
@ Clive
I see the economics argument in very simple terms:
If there was an obvious economic benefit to installing heat pumps, people would be doing it to save money. The fact they don't and government has resorting to banned conventional boilers tells me that it doesn't in fact make sense in economic terms.
Sure, it might in terms of Saving Gaia but that's a different argument.
In a word 'don't'.
I have tarted up a few houses and wielded a plumbing torch a few times. I know a little - too little.
The following websites look to have useable info:-
https://www.bgs.ac.uk/technologies/web-map-services-wms/open-loop-ground-source-heat-pump-viability-screening-map-wms/
https://www.energy-stats.uk/what-size-heat-pump/
Overall it looks a great deal of bother and expense - especially a retrofit. My house is like many, a mixture of Victorian labourer's cottage and two generations of extension. Pipes glued on to pipes glued on to a system put in in the '70s. Chipboard floors with carpets and fitted wardrobes to shift....
The usual numbers for heat pumps run about 4 to 5KWh output for each 1KWh electrical input. Whilst my elderly boiler was rated at about 40KWh. Although it seems to cope except on very cold days. Here in rural Kent not unusual to see -16C on a cold winter morning. The usual calculations based on -1.5C.
Which brings us to boiler output temperature. Mine is about 80C say whilst heat pump systems get to about 50 to 60C. Which means either a cascade system to push the output temperature higher - more electricity and a bigger first stage. Or bigger pipes/radiators etc. Mrs J does not like tepid baths!
Then the below ground temperature. Toasty at 6000 metres and about 30C at 100 and say 14C at 20 metres. No one is going to bury pipes in trenches at 20 metres. 1 metre max and for dodgy installers say 10cm if you are lucky. A few cold snowy weeks and there won't be any ground heat to be had.
A headache from now to doomsday.
