Voting at 16: unintended consequences?

It's been a bit of a thing on the left to militate for the voting age to be reduced to 16. It was in Corbyn's ill-fated 2019 manifesto. Without doubt, they assume the 16-18 cohort would be a big boost to their vote.
Really? There's a thoughtful essay here by Aaron Bastani - the epitome of a thoughtful leftie, though some of his many thoughts are daft - in which he notes that this is by no means a given.
No, Younger People Aren’t Always More Progressive - just look at Brazil and Israel ... There is no reason reactionary politics can’t flourish this century given the multitude of challenges humanity faces.
His thesis is indeed firmly centered on Brazil and Israel, which is convenient for someone whose readership probably prefers to think of UK youth as inherently progressive. But he could have found evidence for what he's saying in many a European country, including hereabouts.
In fact, surely what's most likely is that 16-18 votes will go to whatever demagogue comes up with a catchy viral theme, be that "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn!" or something confected on behalf of the likes of a media-savvy Trump etc etc. And timing will be everything: it'll be whatever sweeps the www at just the right moment. There's no telling what you'll get, and whether it would be Right or Left (by classical taxonomy) - but it could be ghastly.
As it happens, I can't see ultra-cautious Starmer including this in his next manifesto - though he'll most probably have coalition issues to think about, and you know the Greens and LibDems will want it. They should be careful what they wish for.
ND
The universities successfully use the campus vote to get labour seats in Tory towns and cities.
The schools ran anti Trump, anti Brexit classes. It’s an organised vote by the teachers. I suspect the turnout will be high in the school age, providing it’s a term time vote. The teachers organise it and the kids vote in large numbers. It’s a pretty simple sell to a 16 year old.
“ do you want to have a free education that is paid for by the big oil companies? Do you want to be able to use your mobile phone anywhere in the uk with universal free WiFi? Do you care about the 70% taxes that apply only to the 1% richest in the uk? No? Thought not..sign here.”
I’d be very surprised if 1 in 100 voted anything but labour, green or Lib Dem.
The irony with your comment BQ is this is capitalists at work
Gotta have an educated country
"Gotta have an educated country"
Shame we've not got one then.......
Well, the yoof are well educated in anti-capitalism by the teachers who are paid by the taxes of the capitalist workers.
I have a notion that schoolboys and undergraduates in Germany were pretty keen on Adolf. Not that I'm suggesting any likeness between Corbyn and Hitler. Hell, Hitler was a far more interesting and gifted man.
A monomaniacal psychopath, of course. Hitler, I mean.
