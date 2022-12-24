Happy Xmas, all on C@W !

... and when CU gets back we'll try for a pub session, like we did from time to time in those pre covid days. I owe a couple of folks a couple of beers.
Compo coming in the New Year. And we'll take a look back at last January's, too. (A few red faces, methinks.)
ND
I often visit Croydon and I LOVE it. It was where I was raised and I love the welcome I get back (blacks and Asians are truly wonderful! In so many ways I wish I'd never left.)
The George is a great Weatherspoons to meet (which I did for lil' bro' for a great reunion.) I use the Croydon Central Travelodge which gives me a great room for working out. Wifey asked why I had burns on elbows and knees.. Why ? BEAR crawls on on the carpeted floor, of course !!!
I am SUPER fit. A set of TRX bands and a big room and a Weatherspoons is BLISS to me.
PS......... I'm not a kiddy person but even for me it's REALLY irritating to see the 'cute' pictures of the back of the Boris Johnson's kids' heads.
The Tories are finished. Utterly finished. Boris is toxic. Utterly toxic.
