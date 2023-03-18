Banking Crisis - again ...

Here at C@W we pride ourselves on having spotted the "2008" banking crisis in the summer of 2007, when two German banks went down, followed by Northern Rock - all three being canaries in the dank, dirty coalmine of culpably fatuous and irresponsible banking strategies being practised deep underground, that turned out to be systemic.
|Commodities down on banking stress
So what's happening now? It doesn't look good.
Thus far, the current banking woes have been accompanied by a pronounced downtick in commodity prices. If, on the basis of economic contraction, that persists then maybe inflation doesn't just take off again with QE ... and people are forever pronouncing on the Chinese property market ... but I'm no good at predicting these macro phenomena. (What's more, I don't know who is.) Are you out there, CU?!
- Silicon Valley and Signature
- Deutsche Bank (again) and Credit Suisse
- risk to economic recovery due to reduced bank lending
- likely response of the authorities: back to QE! (interest rates coming off already ...)
He doesn't seem to be. You're doing a sterling job, ND.
The inflation genie is out of the bottle.
Public sector workers demanding anything up to 35% pay rises (based on some extremely dodgy calculations of what their salary would be now if the country wasn't a basket case over the last 15+ years).
Taxes up to pay for the monumental failures by the political class.
Net Zero to make the CV-19 support costs look like a bargain.
The actual productive part of the economy will have no choice but to charge more and pay workers more in response.
Round and round the inflation merry-go-round will spin...
Downtick in commodity prices
Already evident in spot oil which has immediately fed through into lower prices at the fuel pump.
Said no-one
Here's interesting news. Apparently after giving the impression that fedgov would bail out all bank depositors in the US, Mrs Yellen has backed off and said they'll only rescue depositors at banks run by friends of hers. (I paraphrase but that's the gist of it.)
Will there now be lots of e-runs on little banks this weekend? The video here is well worth watching: she's unimpressive but the chap questioning her makes his points well.
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/janet-yellen-just-poured-lighter-fluid-on-every-small-bank-in-america/
