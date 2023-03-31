Green Energy Day. Eventually.

Oh, what sport! Is it to be Green Energy Day in a field somewhere? No, it's to be Energy Security Day in industrial Aberdeen. Oh, no wait, it's Green Energy again - in a nuclear fusion lab.
But are nukes green, as the French desperately (really desperately) want the EU to declare, or are they nasty old 20th century heavy industry? HMG itself is out to consult on that question too: ministers are hoping a lot of ESG money will come swinging in if it's *serendipitously* concluded nukes are green. Meanwhile, maybe nuclear fusion seemed suitably whizzy-hi-tech-future-ish and, well, green-ish, for the purpose.
Ironically, it's also a rather good metaphor for something costly that never actually arrives ...
I haven't had a chance to read yesterday's monster documentation, so I'm afraid the usual C@W precis service is somewhat delayed. Have a good weekend, all.
ND
