Open Thread: BUDGET DAY

ND
Strategy? Tactics? Apart from further crushing the economy with the Corporation Tax rise (most of which will of course trickle down from the pockets of we the consumers), no. None.
Strategy.... Putting UK economy into holding pattern precurse to meltdown of world economy & mandatory introduction of CBDC.....
Can we please have a policy that ensures that Dairy Toffees are always on the shelves at Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Tesco, ...And copy Nigel Lawson and abolish a tax.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Strategy?
Tactics?
Apart from further crushing the economy with the Corporation Tax rise (most of which will of course trickle down from the pockets of we the consumers), no. None.
Strategy.... Putting UK economy into holding pattern precurse to meltdown of world economy & mandatory introduction of CBDC.....
Can we please have a policy that ensures that Dairy Toffees are always on the shelves at Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Tesco, ...
And copy Nigel Lawson and abolish a tax.
Post a Comment