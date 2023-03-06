Sue Gray: more trouble than she's worth

|The old troublemaker
What's the attraction? Maybe her reputation as a sea-green incorruptible? Hmmm. She puts me in mind of Alexander Solzhenitsyn - best admired at a distance. He was a troublemaker in Russia; and he wasn't about to change his spots when he was expelled from the same and lived in the west.
Sue Gray will either cause trouble for Starmer now, or (if she makes it aboard his ship) when in post. Probably seemed like a clever idea at the time: but a bad decision.
ND
No comments:
Post a Comment