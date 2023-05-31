Challenges for AI: if you're so bloody smart ...

It is suggested that the acid test for AI - indeed, for it to qualify as AGI - is that it should start generating New Science: hitherto unknown but recognisably scientific advances that can be tested against the usual criteria for such things. We read that 'ordinary' 2023-vintage AI has been used in developing a wholly new antibiotic for use against Acinetobacter baumannii, a nasty strain of superbug. OK, and all power to the team that achieved this: but it's not quite an AI achievement per se: we're still in "useful software" territory. Couldn't have been done without software? Well, neither could much of what I've been doing today by way of working from home.So - I'd like to propose a test. To my mind, one of the weirdest "non developments" of the past 100 years has been the complete failure of bio-chemical science to come up with artificial blood. Surely, that would be up there with genuinely efficient large-scale storage of electricity** - crack that, and you can have your university re-named after yourself. "Being a big help with finding antibiotics" is great. Devising artificial blood - there's the real test. Go for it, Mr A(G)I.
Any other tests that readers would like to suggest?
ND
__________
** Yes, of course I know that it's never really electricity that gets stored, it's electricity-into-something-else-&-back-into-electricity-again-later.
5 comments:
Drinks with the pleasant effects of alcohol without the unpleasant.
(To be fair I'm a fan of modern 0% beers but I've yet to see any kind comments on 0% wines.)
P.S. Are the pleasures of 0% beers partly accounted for by our previous experience of the pleasures of ordinary beers?
My test for an AGI
Intelligent entities want things.
They want things that are not directly related to survival.
When they get what they want the reaction can be more complicated than a ticked box, they then want something else
The evolution of a member of the political class that works to enrich the electorate as opposed to the current incumbents who evidently strive to exclusively look after No. 1
