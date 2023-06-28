Cat-girl: it's even better than first reported

For sure, there's been some silly reporting, and we have the Graun to thank for patiently explaining: "At no point did anyone identify as a cat".
A short exchange between schoolgirls and a teacher was recorded by one of the girls and then posted on TikTok, after which it went viral, was picked up by Fox News and the rightwing press, and then blessed into respectability by mainstream media and politicians. It was a heated debate, during which one of the girls cited a conversation with another girl about identifying as something other than a girl, such as a cat. “I said, how can you identify as a cat when you are a girl.” She is scolded by the teacher, whose tone and language definitely to my ears from the short recording sounded troubling, and the wrong approach to such discussions. But no one ever identified as a cat, or was criticised for doing so.
Well thanks, Graun, a real public service there: otherwise we were all in grave danger of worrying over something silly. But the audio itself is worth listening to (here), and the great thing is how sharp the kids are: they have eminently salient arguments against the doctrinal trans-identity nonsense being spouted aggressively by the teacher complete with scolding, insults and disciplinary threats. It is she who needs disciplining - and whatever "movement" that puts teachers up to proseltysing for this kind of thing in the classroom.
Actually, of course, the least advisable thing in the world is to force-feed kids doctrinal stuff: they can be relied upon to react against it every time (unless you are willing to go the full Mao). Given, however, that it is apparently Labour policy to extend the voting age to 16, there is a serious flipside. A friend of mine recently went to give a talk in a secondary school and was begged not to mention, or react to any mention of, Andrew Tate. Apparently, Tate has been adopted as a hero figure among teenage boys and gets constantly thrown at teachers in "life education" / PSHE classes, to general dismay. Be careful what you vote for ...
Labour want to reduce the voting age to 16, the age at which you are competent to decide on contraception or an abortion to 10 or 11, and the age at which you're competent to decide on life-changing hormonal or surgical castration to what, 7 or 8?
Otoh the age for drinking, driving and gambling is likely to go up sooner or later.
Ps - Nick, what's the evidence for stating that Western intelligence knew about the March On Rome before Russia did? That they said so?
There was a time when catcalls were restricted to the theatre. This comes of letting children pay more attention to their felines than to reason.
