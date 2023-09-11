Farrell / Must Be Dropped / Part 2

The suspended Owen Farrell could no more have pulled off that essential performance than fly over the moon: all he'd have come up with would have been blood-and-guts, huff-and-puff, & probably another card. And England would effectively have been out before the tournament had even really got going. His red card and still-current suspension during the warm-up series was as felicitous for England as that.
And there is no obvious vacancy at 12.
This is the RWC; this is serious. So, back to where we were four weeks ago: Farrell Must be Dropped.[2]
[1] Haven't seen this mentioned, but nearly half England's starting 15 (and some of the Argentinians!) have played with Ford at Leicester at one time or another.
[2] Actually, for a little more creativity: when his suspension is lifted, Farrell could be put on the bench against the contingency some opposing eejit decides the solution to Ford's dominance is to drop him with a forearm to the head. Then the bonehead can take over against the remaining 14 men. Smith can also be on the bench as a general-purpose option: people already like the thought of him at 15, and he could probably do 9 as well as 10.
2 comments:
Yes, really quite a remarkable performance by England and Ford, belying the poor quality in the warm up games. France gave the All Blacks a good belting, and Wales were stretched by the Fijians.
Whilst my No. 3 sport after Football and Cricket, the RWC is always good value for money.
Picking an ass like Farrell in front of a good footballer like Ford is the sign of a chump.
Still, this is a side capable of using a four-against-two as an opportunity to run the ball into touch. They are a bit bone-headed, aren't they?
