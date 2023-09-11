Monday, 11 September 2023

Farrell / Must Be Dropped / Part 2

From Curry's sending off in the third minute of England's RWC opener on Saturday, England were backs to the wall.  And how George Ford responded! - 27 points from his boot, and a masterpiece of strategic adaptation and game management (which he'd been doing for Leicester all season before his nasty injury in the 2022 Premiership final[1]: so, no surprises whatever).

The suspended Owen Farrell could no more have pulled off that essential performance than fly over the moon: all he'd have come up with would have been blood-and-guts, huff-and-puff, & probably another card.    And England would effectively have been out before the tournament had even really got going.  His red card and still-current suspension during the warm-up series was as felicitous for England as that.  

And there is no obvious vacancy at 12.

This is the RWC; this is serious.  So, back to where we were four weeks agoFarrell Must be Dropped.[2]  

ND

[1] Haven't seen this mentioned, but nearly half England's starting 15 (and some of the Argentinians!) have played with Ford at Leicester at one time or another.

[2] Actually, for a little more creativity: when his suspension is lifted, Farrell could be put on the bench against the contingency some opposing eejit decides the solution to Ford's dominance is to drop him with a forearm to the head.  Then the bonehead can take over against the remaining 14 men.  Smith can also be on the bench as a general-purpose option: people already like the thought of him at 15, and he could probably do 9 as well as 10.

Jeremy Poynton said...

Yes, really quite a remarkable performance by England and Ford, belying the poor quality in the warm up games. France gave the All Blacks a good belting, and Wales were stretched by the Fijians.

Whilst my No. 3 sport after Football and Cricket, the RWC is always good value for money.

10:37 am
dearieme said...

Picking an ass like Farrell in front of a good footballer like Ford is the sign of a chump.

Still, this is a side capable of using a four-against-two as an opportunity to run the ball into touch. They are a bit bone-headed, aren't they?

11:14 am

