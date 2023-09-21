Sunak's net zero rethink: good politics?

Without the slightest doubt, every nation will be forced to rein back its 'net zero' plans - because with the technology available right now, they are infeasible, never mind costly. That's even before we factor in the eventual but inevitable electoral unpopularity of the 'politics of compulsion'.
The questions, therefore, are of timing and tactics. Sunak has decided to make it a General Election dividing line. The ULEZ fiasco speaks in favour of this judgement, but as Chris Dillow is wont to say - but, but, but ...
The greens have obviously been out in force from the moment this broke - prematurely, of course and obviously leaked maliciously by Someone (the candidates for having done this are legion). Right now it looks like a tsunami of "international condemnation" is being orchestrated. Starmer, for sure, has absolutely no desire to be tarred with anything here, including becoming the Green Champion; so he'll just snipe judiciously and try to restrain Ed Miliband & other rank liars who'd love to promise to reinstate every crazy scheme, and more. We know this of Starmer: he has form, including specifically on 'green' issues of which ULEZ is but one. But there will definitely be some free hits available to him here, and he may not be put on the "OK-so-what-would-you-do?" spot very much at all.
So Sunak has gone for the 'up-front partial-truth-telling' approach, which is looking a bit, errr, courageous right now. He should at the very minimum have come up with a Cummings-style Very Good Slogan: "more pragmatic, proportionate and realistic" is not it !
What other strategies are available to governments wishing to back-pedal, as they all must? Here are some:
- say nothing, but simply miss all targets as they come along, as will inevitably be the case, and deal piecemeal with whatever opprobrium arises, as and when. Hope it's the other lot that will have to break the Bad News. (Even Sunak is still doing a bit of this - viz retention of the NZ 2050 target.)
- wait until after an election
- quietly but positively engineer delays in costly net zero measures (easily done) so that, perhaps imperceptibly to observers, the actual costs being incurred are materially reduced
- build consensus before back-pedaling, via a careful campaign of softening up pubic opinion
- wait for an absolute crisis which clearly derails their net zero plans, so that nobody demurs (actually, we just had one of those and it was only partially exploited thus)
- come up with a quid-pro-quo that the electorate finds rather attractive, e.g. - enough of the crazy heat pumps, but we are going to insulate all your homes
9 comments:
Well this was always going to hit the buffers.
IIRC Boris' idiotic reforms are still officially in power - that from 2025 onwards ALL new-builds should have heat pump central heating, and that in around another 5 years I won't be able to buy a new oil boiler for my (solid walls 1840-vintage damp-plagued) house.
ATM pretty much 100% of bulk new-build is gas-fired. Have HMG been training lots of heat pump engineers? Do we have a serious domestic heat-pump manufacturing industry? Are the drilling rigs and geologists in place (with today's tiny gardens the only way is down or better still deep on the farmer's land next door, which has the bonus (for buyer) of stopping it being built on). Are architects designing for the massive radiators upstairs and 100% leakproof underfloor heating downstairs?
Perhaps ND knows why no politician seems able to point out that our emissions are < 1% of world emissions, and that China is at 30% plus while building coal plants as fast as they can dig the stuff.
Or that coal, far from being the distant past, had record amounts burned in 2022? And that oil will probably have record amounts burned in 2023?
Anon @ 10:20 - it is pretty obvious that the only conceivable logic for a 1-percenter like us doing anything much (apart from genuinely economic stuff, of which there definitely is some), is "moral leadership"
like, er, Russia / China / india / Saudi / USA gives a flying f**k
on second thoughts, I suppose there just might also be some Keynsian logic for some 'green' stuff: clearly, there's a lot of enthusiasm in the UK civil engineering sector for digging enormous holes, which carries political weight & leads us to Hinkley Point C, Sizewell B etc etc
@ ND
None of these strategies will work as a way to weasel out of doing something.
Why?
Because it's legally binding courtesy of the Climate Change Act and so open to woke judicial interference.
Very good point, Matt - I have written about that before and had intended to cover it here. Will update the post - thanks
@ND - the "moral leadership" argument is only effective if your stance is "we will do this stuff if you do, too". Otherwise, China, Russia etc can just express their gratitude and carry on - leaving us with nothing to offer.
The problem here is that Sunak was part of the government that introduced these things in the first place, at a time when the problems with the promise were just as apparent as they are now. So either he is sensible now but was an idiot then, or vice-versa. Neither is especially appealing.
The net effect, of course, is that the original rules have forced people & businesses to divert investment and change their plans. So they have maximised the detrimental impact on UK plc and minimised the environmental benefit. Not a great start to a "please re-elect us" campaign.
There's (possibly) another dynamic in play - arising out of Brexit.
So, the sovereignty argument for leaving the EU - as the Commission gathers more capacity to itself, then the range of policy options available to national governments narrows, or the Overton window shrinks. So does the ability of voters to select between options. An increasing amount of stuff is pre-agreed between political actors, in a pretty opaque way, and the resulting decision is completely off the table as far as the electorate is concerned.
COPxx works the same way. Taking UKIP as a model, it's possible we'd get an anti-Green single issue party arising at some point, maybe fairly soon.
The 2050 date is only vaguely mentioned once in the 2017 Conservative manifesto - seems to be the first mention of "industrial strategy" as well. After COP21 (there's a fluke of timing here). The target comes forward following COP24, and COP25 takes place at almost exactly the same time as the 2019 GE, when the 2050 number is promoted to page one of the manifesto. And there's a whole page on climate change. Right at the back.
None of this is couched in terms of banning stuff. Or making demands of the voters.
Sunak is simply being pragmatic here, attempting some relief of the future costs of banning gas boilers and what-have-you falling upon households fairly soon, but also in that the world has changed post-SARS-CoV2, supply chains are changing, China and Russia are kicking off in their own ways, and interest rates shot up (still negative in real terms though).
Prior to that, the targets might have just about been do-able. After lockdown, probably not. Starmer might not have that much room for manoeuvre.
A result for m'learned friends, a nice earner on its way. Otherwise fairly sensible? given that the technology is not there or too expensive. So, into line with everyone else.
But why announce now? What calculation is in Sunak's (or Tory HQ's) mind? Why not do as Nick's little list suggests. As suggested this may become an election dividing line - which begs the question why do it now, when does Sunak think the next election will be.
My guess is May 2024 if only because I can't see things getting any better for the Tories and the longer they hang on the more chance some 'event' or internal treachery will bite them on the bum.
As Nick says, none of Russia / China / India / Saudi / USA gives a flying f**k. What we do is negligible, sooner or later we will all end up paddling in water and queuing up for a bread ration. Malthus will be breathing down our necks ably assisted by a better informed bunch of virologists. Except for the political elites who will have grabbed all the high ground. But all that is a few elections away yet.
Sorry to be pedantic* Mr Cowshed, but I think you are wrong abt timing. T.May introduced the 2050 legislation as just about her last Act on this earth. It was law before the 2019 GE.
Didn't save her, though ...
_____________________
*well, no, actually it's my hobby
