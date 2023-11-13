Something afoot on the Kherson / Crimea front

Here's an interesting development.
Background: the Ukrainians have had a small beachhead on the east bank of the Dnipr opposite Kherson, for so long now it almost amounts to a lodgement. Russian milbloggers have been hyperventilating about this for weeks as being a(nother) threat to Crimea, even as they crow over the obvious relative failure of Ukraine's summer offensive, which has failed to reach Tokmak (never mind Melitopol). There have been strange goings-on in the Russian force opposing this bridgehead which has completely failed to push it back into the river, precarious though it looks, amidst rumours of the original Russian commander there being an ineffectual martinet and lately dismissed, and his highly regarded successor being recently wounded badly in one of many precision strikes by Ukraine on Russian HQs while top-level meetings are in progress.
Now we have this, from the official Russian news agency:
The original post had been up for one hour 22 mins. I'm sure you don't need me to interpret for you the euphemism "regroup to more advantageous positions". The Russians did a lot of that Sept-Nov last year.
Well, of course, they have an answer to the TASS debacle:Yeah, right: annulled as issued by mistake, errr, no, wait a minute, allegedly on behalf of ... a provocation. So which is it guys? A mistake - or Ukraine having hacked TASS ... twice! Not sure which is more awkward, really.
I was expecting this a few months back, hence my erroneous prediction some while back.
The Russians keep sending their troops to the front, draining the rear, gambling that they can stop much advancement, with the downside of there not being much left if they fail.
The amount of Russian manpower and armour lost has been staggering. Once all this is done, a man with an appetite for risk could get rich from scrap metal.
There's a guy in Wales with a new "green" smelter that needs scrap for feed. Given India's ambivalent attitude to the "special military operation", perhaps they should send a guy over there so the Russians can say Tata to the problem.
https://www.tatasteeleurope.com/sustainability/green-steel-future-uk
