Reforming the Council Tax in Wales: good luck to them

Apparently the Welsh are intending to 'reform' the Council Tax. Of the 3 options under consideration, one is feeble: simple revaluing all properties. The 2nd changes the weighting within the 9 existing bands: lower weighting at the lower end, higher at the higher (i.e. slightly more progressive). The 3rd is the most 'radical': move to 12 bands, also with a weighting shift.
To me, this third option is a real no-brainer and one Osborne should have done in that brief 2010 window when he could have done almost anything he chose and, quite appropriately, his slogan was "all in it together". Clearly, from his deeds of commission and omission, he never meant that; and the opportunity was lost.
I'd go further: extend the number of bands almost indefinitely. We all know the Council Tax is a wealth tax, so anyone who proposes to have palpitations at the very thought of such a thing, can emigrate now on principle. Ditto progressive taxation. All these things are matters of degree. Gratuitous regressivity is nothing to be proud of.
I am sure there are some complexities over estates of such massive dimensions that any proportionate Council Tax would be likely to wipe them out in cash-flow terms (as happened with the first efforts at Estate Duty more than a century ago, under governments a lot less liberal than any post-war government). OK, then - just 20 bands. The point remains the same: the current system is ludicrous (hey, it was thrown together by Michael Heseltine on the back of an envelope one weekend!): defensible in only the most weaselly terms. As are many existing schemes when you look at the detail and the consequences, of course - that's life, that's politics. No need to stay with them when there are easy fixes, though.
It will be interesting to see how this goes for the Welsh.
ND
17 comments:
I think probably putting in a set of higher bands for highly valued property does make sense, but the other reform that is sorely needed is the small base of people who actually pay council tax.
Council tax benefit was abolished in Wales a decade ago and renamed something else, but at that time there were over 300k households claiming it. And Wales isn't that big a place. So about 20-30% of households paying zero.
This needs to change - maybe a reduced rate of 10% or 25% of normal council tax.
However there is no hope that Welsh Labour will make this sensible and necessary change. They will use money from 'rich' areas like Vale of Glamorgan to subsidise the poorer ones. And whack up CT on second home owners in Pembrokshire.
Get rid of it and charge a percentage on the land value would be the easiest idea.
Tax wealth, success and hard work and get less of it.
How about we don't assume that citizens are indentured tax slaves to be milked to the max by the state? I do agree with anon though, far to many at the top and the bottom end of the income distribution are able to weasle out of paying their fair share. It should certainly be reformed. How about we charge for each individual instead of on property instead? We could call it something catchy like the "Community Charge" or something. I'm sure Starmer would love it.
Ah yes, Community Charge. Poll Tax. That always ends well, doesn't it?
How about charging households for what they want. Each year send each household a menu of services with the respective cost for each of them and let the taxpayer tick off those items that they want to pay for.
There's a problem with that overall approach: few people would ever tick the box for Defence.
So then you make Defence a compulsory 'service', and then the Police, and then roads, and then ...
A higher number of bands has long been needed, however the problem with wealth taxes is that the payment comes out of income or savings, so you're always going to hit the off buffer of someone with paper wealth, but cash poor.
It's the kind of thing the media love too - 90 year old granny, husband was a war hero, died x years ago, house purchased for very little is now worth a lot through no fault or plan of hers, lived there most of her life, full of memories, here's where we measured the kids height, here's hubby's medals, here's the cute old family spaniel... But here comes Herr Kouncilmann, heart of stone, forcing her out, doesn't need this at her time of life, heart isn't what it used to be, kids have moved abroad...
So avoiding that has to be baked in, otherwise no one is going to copy it.
"Get rid of it and charge a percentage on the land value would be the easiest idea."
Problems with LVT.
1. How do you value the land? The govt would presumably be in charge of valuing and would have a huge interest in overstating the value.
2. What happens if land value goes down? The council aren't going to be cutting their cloth to fit - their expenses only ever go up.
3. It's not related to ability to pay. You can sell 0.5% of your house each year.
I think local income tax is the way to go. You live there, you pay the surcharge income tax.
Maybe we take elderly care out of council hands and establish a 'National Care Service' funded by CGT/IHT on homes?
Local income tax sounds intriguing, although I suspect it wouldn't work.
Cities would have a lower rate due to population density and short logistics, rural areas would be screwed as a combination of lower population densities and more complex logistics meant higher amounts were needed.
Death of the British village essentially.
LVT, arghgh!
this is my fault
the late, great Mark Wadsworth devoted a lifetime to promoting LVT. Dive in here, you may never emerge - - - https://markwadsworth.blogspot.com/
I understand the theory: land is finite and impossible to hide etc. But oh boy, the detailed debate goes on forever ...
The secret to taxation is to pluck the goose without it hissing or pecking too much.
CH points out the very common 'little old lady' problem. So repartition the tax bands leaving most people alone but paving the way to put the screws on (in a very measured and particular way).
But you can't get blood out of a stone, the housing market is a delicate balance between aspiration, snobbery, jealousy and affordability. We know what to do but getting voted again is the problem. So a few % extra is all that is possible anyway, a bit more on the upper bands maybe.
What is not wanted is an unloading of the bands in some panicked fashion, there is nowhere but down or death for them to go. Many oldies would like to downsize but that runs straight into competition with the young in a very under supplied market. Try buying a decent house in a decent area near shops, doctor, train station etc etc. The little old ladies in large houses are a self solving problem, a bit of a subsidy keeps them going, then screw the new upcomers (if any materialise).
Then I look forward to the new build developers arguing the toss over whether this design or that does or does not fall over the band L boundary. Years of happy fun for the lawyers.
I used to read Mark W on LVT, some days it sounded vaguely sane, but in the end my eyes glazed over.
"Local income tax sounds intriguing, although I suspect it wouldn't work."
CH - I think one of the great things about local income tax is that it might actually encourage a bit of competition between authorities. Instead of a flat tax per head, you need to work hard to make your place nice enough for wealthy taxpayers to live. No rich people, no tax money to waste/spend.
"The secret to taxation is to pluck the goose without it hissing or pecking too much."
Jim - all this talk of how to tax, but ultimately I think we would probably hit a wall at about 38% of GDP no matter how it is levied. And even that is historically very high indeed. We are currently at around 35 and that extra 3 would really be felt.
ND - I could see a LOT of people ticking the "defence" box if it meant RM commandos in big ribs grabbing the invader inflatables and towing them back to France, day after day for years or decades. Not so much for bombing random Yemenis, we tried that in the 60s in the days of Hawker Hunters.
They might then try subs, as coke smugglers do, sadly unidentified subs should be sunk, you'd only need to do one for the message to sink in.
One thing that should be noticed, the YUGE cost of children's services - I think at least one chain of specialist children's homes is owned by overseas private equity, who wouldn't be interested unless there was serious dosh involved.
When you think of the huge percentage of GDP taken in tax, then consider the huge number of things that government used to do but doesn't any longer (coal, steel, water, gas, electricity, nuclear, telephones, mail, railways, airlines, buses and coaches, even weather forecasting has gone iirc) it does make you think furiously...
add defence research to that list...
@ bombing random Yemenis, we tried that in the 60s in the days of Hawker Hunters
hate to be pedantic ... ((well alright; no I don't)) but that was the Jebel campaign in the North - I think I posted pictures of what the Hunters did to Sulieman's fortress, left there as a shell-ridden lesson to troublemakers**
see 26 Nov 2016 post in this thread: http://www.cityunslicker.co.uk/search/label/Oman
it was BAC Strikemasters against Yemen in the Dhofar campaign
_________
** the visible stick, alongside a well-crafted carrot that has seen peace in that part of Oman for 60 years
