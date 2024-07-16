Conspiracy theories run amok: and a nice Russian turn of phrase

Oh dear oh dear. Perusing current US social meejah material - of both left and right this time, strongly suggests we need some kind of gullibility text to qualify for the franchise. Sure as Hell, there's a heap of unanswered & genuine questions out there - but that doesn't stop people rushing in with Man-from-Mars theories of a pretty scary kind.
In the middle of all of this, there are plenty of Russian spectators online too, wondering with the rest of us what to make of it all. Here's one with nicely-chosen phrasing - typical sardonic Russian stuff, always ready with a colourful idiom:
In our opinion, hitting exactly the top of the ear with a bullet from an assault rifle from a distance of 130 meters, killing and wounding civilians, and then going to the next world yourself is top-notch aerobatics.
It's not funny: but it is. If you see what I mean.
Satire? Leg-pull?
Apparently the police had three snipers inside the building but none on its roof where the sniper (of course!) shot from.
How do such "professionals" cock things up so thoroughly?
Does nobody read Jack Reacher novels? Has nobody watched The Day of the Jackal?
https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/beaver-county-officer-warned-of-seeing-man-with-rangefinder-before-trump-was-shot
You don't have to believe in conspiracies to wonder what the heck was going on with the security around the event.
Apparently they knew 20 minutes beforehand that someone was there on the scene with a long gun, but lost track of him. Even when the crowd was hollering and screaming and pointing to him several minutes before he took his shot.
At best, it was monumental incompetence. Why hasn't the director of the Secret Service fell on her sword? Or dont people do that any more.
"Why hasn't the director of the Secret Service fell on her sword?"
She did. But missed.
`Scuse the poor grammar on my last post.
It seems that RFK Jnr. has finally been granted secret service protection after petitioning Biden for months (if not longer) to get it. Seems that team-Biden cannot slow walk it any longer with the scrutiny they're getting.
He was denied cover on spurious grounds, against the all norms from previous Presidential campaigns.
About the attempted assassination, the more I read of the total failure of the Security around Trumps rally in Butler, the more unbelievable it becomes.
There was the sniper team INSIDE the building that Crooks fired from. Not only that, but the sniper team behind the podium calmly watched as Crooks used a rangefinder to dial his sights in.
There was also the law enforcement officer that climbed the roof, saw the shooter, and did nothing except climb back down again?
Hardly any wonder that conspiracy theories take off when the actual facts seem so fantastical.
A sympathetic view is that Biden sent the Secret Service B(ark)-Team to cover Trump in the hopes that something of this nature would occur and a lone wolf attacker would succeed.
A less sympathetic view is that the Secret Service personnel are compromised and untrustworthy.
Whatever the case, if I were Trump, I would be investing heavily in private security contractors.
Alles ist klar. The head of the Secret Service hath spoke.
“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she told ABC News in a startling admission.
“And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside,” she told the outlet.
Christ on a bicycle! Can you beat that?
I conclude that she's 'playing dumb', trying to imply that she's so dim that she couldn't possibly be part of a plot.
She's not related to Kamala is she?
Conspiracy theories.
I was pretty sure that JFK wasn’t killed by a lone gunman. Not just Oswald, at any rate. I’d seen the Oliver stone movie. The magic bullet. The ‘back and to the left’ Zapruder film. Marilyn and J.Edgar and LBJ, The Mafia and Bobby. Vietnam and Cuba. Oswald and the KGB. Communism and the Military Industrial Complex.
I doubt I’ve ever felt as silly as after the first five pages of Buglosi’s Reclaiming History. That lays out the evidence that shows it was Lee Harvey. On his own. With that rifle. From where it was discovered.
Those first five pages give all the evidence that is never presented by the JFK Conspiracy Industry.
5 pages is all he needed. But there are another 1600 to go. Just to make sure..
Diversity hires in security ...
ND or any next military might know, some are saying that the shock wave from a military bullet through the ear wouldn't just rip the ear but tear it off. Is that true?
They forgot to add "...and producing the most iconic photo in favour of the politician you were trying to kill."
Looks like Spectre is now pushing Klebb to resign after the failure of the assassination plot. Better than polonium in the coffee I suppose.
