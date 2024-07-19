Weekend humour: Vaughan Gething - comedy gold

He'd already given us the "takes out onion" routine in the Senned. Then this gem ... (lowers voice, moves into Disappointed Headmaster mode): you've let me down, you've the school down, but most importantly you've let yourselves down.
"I had hoped ... period of reflection ... I now hope ... I know our country can be better ...
Oh yes, and
"... people who look like me ... feel personally bruised and worried by this moment ..."
What, you mean that a blatant grifter who took £200k for his own personal ends from a highly dubious source, who was caught red-handed organising the deletion of messages specifically for the reason of dodging FOI requests, and then lashed out at someone he wrongly suspected of grassing him up - such a person should somehow be entitled to get away with it because of his colour?
As political contributions go, £200k in Wales is an astronomical sum. For pity's sake, £50k gets you a peerage in Westminster! And this is Wales - famous butt of Robert Bolt's excellent joke.
These devolved political leaders, eh? Phff - Toytown stuff.
Short, succinct and to the point. Can't get any better than this.
If only he had used the money for a tourer......
Waiting to hear truth about Sturgeon and friends - what is the hold up.
Need to look at London too
Would be nice to look at Carlisle Airport Saga.
Wales has been bent as long as I can remember - presumably due to total Labour dominance since at least the 20s.
Swansea Council (as was then) built themselves a monstrous palace right on the seafront. They already had a beautiful Guildhall...
"... people who look like me ... "
Damn, almost forgotten he was black. Thank heavens he reminded us.
He has a point though, perhaps he should have had a free pass pour encourager les autres.
He who plays the race card is in the wrong.
