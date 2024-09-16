Man City: day of reckoning draws near

The Premier League's case against Man City is now being heard. Should a free-marketeer care about what private football clubs do with their money? Is this just something to appease sports fans who'd prefer a more level playing-field (and a bit of justice & fairness)? The same team winning every year is pretty bloody dull. And if it goes against Man City and they get relegated, how will their quite ridiculously overpaid squad respond?
Personally my game is RU and I have very little interest in the details of this hoo-ha. But I will summarise the RU precedent for those who don't know it: Saracens, who'd also been winning quite a lot and had comprehensively busted the salary cap - systematically and quite creatively - to assemble a very hard-to-beat squad with a great many top notch players**; more than anyone else could remotely afford. They were duly fined and relegated (via an insuperable points deduction).
To me, aside from evening things up a bit and dealing out some justice, the interesting phenomenon was that almost all their prominent players stuck with the team through a dull, and actually somewhat debilitating year in the lower division: they just didn't get sufficiently competitive matches to keep them fully sharp. But they came back up after a single season via promotion in due course, and they all sharpened up quickly enough thereafter.
The loyalty was impressive. Whatever money they'd splashed around illicitly, they'd nevertheless obviously built a team ethos that wasn't merely mercenary.
Views on the questions above?
** Plus Owen Farrell
I liked the suggestion that the EPL (the old First Division) could expel Man City which would then presumably apply for membership of the English Football League. The EFL might then offer them membership starting in "League Two" i.e. the old Fourth Division.
Or, how about a creative solution? Let Man City apply for membership of the top division in France so that Ligue 1 isn't an annual parade leading to the inevitable crowning of Paris St Germain. Or ditto the German Bundesliga so that Bayern Munich don't almost always win it.
Or, or, or: learn the lesson of Berwick Rangers and apply for membership of the Scottish Leagues so that Celtic doesn't always win.
