The (apparent) perennial draw of US politics

Well, not for me anyway. Obviously the outcome is extremely important: and one could see why de Tocqueville found it a matter for serious study ... in the 19th Century, when it was all rather novel. And the US-historical novels of Gore Vidal are great stuff. But the minutiae? Today?
And yet many folks (OK, many folks within the chattering classes) are absolutely obsessed, and we are about to be bombarded with it. Why?
Open thread: what's up with that? And US situation generally.
ND
A lot to unbox there! I mean, the US, like Australia, is far away physically, but not really culturally, so there is that. Alien, but not too alien.
And there is the fact the US' own culture has so colonised many others so successfully, from Maccy D's to the Culture Wars, that we're psychologically invested in the US to varying degrees.
And like a precursor to social media, news from the US has always had an air of an unruly cousin you like to keep track off, who can be a lot of fun, but can, at the flip of a coin turn, into a one man riot.
Add in the propensity for projecting itself like a continent-sized rock concert - loud noises, flashing lights, louder costumes, and a stage show of razzle-dazzle that always threatens to descend into boorishness - it makes it hard to look away.
For the UK, a nation that rarely trumpets itself, to see our cousins so blatant and gauche, we can indulge in being horrified and envious about it all.
"And yet many folks are absolutely obsessed,"
Because whatever happens in the US comes down the line to us pretty soon.
Off topic, but have all our energy problems been solved?
https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/articles/moltex-reactor-can-consume-used-fuel-research-confirms
TRU = Trans-uranic elements
"The research concludes that an SSR-W fast spectrum molten salt reactor with a thermal power of 1200 MW eliminates 425 kg of actinides on an annual basis, or about 25 metric tonnes over its lifetime, with a fuel salt composition and isotopic vector that evolves to reach an equilibrium. At this point, the required top-up of TRUs from freshly recycled Candu fuel is constant and corresponds to the amount of TRU transmuted."
"Moltex is developing three unique technologies: the SSR-W that uses recycled nuclear waste as fuel; a WAste To Stable Salt (WATSS) process for recycling nuclear waste to produce SSR-W fuel; and GridReserve thermal energy storage tanks, enabling the SSR-W to act as a peaking plant."
I assume the last is non-nuclear molten salt - yes, it is.
https://www.moltexflex.com/blog/gridreserve-the-future-of-energy-storage/
