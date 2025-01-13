AI and government: what can go wrong?

That's about it, really.
Blair has obviously got at Starmer. "AI Superpower"? Well, if government has anything to do with it, AI Superpower, my arse.
Civil servants are crap at tech stuff (inter multa alia) and picking winners - look how many iterations of 'government portals' etc they go through, before eventually they get websites that actually work. Then, they put everything online and make applications for stuff self-certifying, so that the slick system they've come up with is robbed blind by scammers. We know this. Do we need to rehearse the PO scandal, NHS databases, etc etc etc?
We also know that the UK is capable of being a superpower in all sorts of techie arenas: FI cars; computer games; FinTech; ... errrr ... And we haven't jumped with both feet to hobble AI with regulations, unlike the EU. But electricity, there's the thing: the next generation of data centres will be ferocious power-hogs. The US will take this in its stride (well, maybe not California) but we are looking shaky right now: Jan 8th was nearly blackout time, and data centres can't be doing with that. Starmer has obviously been told about this one because he's muttering about SMRs - maybe he hopes the Big 7 will pay for his energy policy at the same time as gladdening his heart with multi-billion AI-related investments here.
The answer has to be: (a) facilitate it, planning-wise; (b) leave it alone; (c) buy, for government use, good products when they become available and are fully tested. But for pity's sake don't pay for the DWP to be the beta site for some piece of premature vapourware. Because that's what this all looks like.
ND
Doing my company accounts online, and communicating with Companies House, is a complete pain. I can just see BritishVolt Mk 2.
Maybe he's got a replacement for Reeves lined up already?
