Commiserations, Dan Cole. Dreadful decision

He deserved much better. That's about it, really. It is patently obvious that he was making a genuine attempt at a charge-down (the ref was satisfied with that, at least) and was already airborne, If Russell wasn't going to take avoiding action (and he needn't), collision was inevitable. And, as far as one can ever push a counterfactual, it made the difference between the two-point loss and a one-point victory.
Ho, hum, that's the sport. But on his very last game ...
Who?
Obviously I could Google the name but some clue to the sport involved would be nice. Yeah, I see charge-down, but that doesn't help.
Long time no Bath win.
(Rugby Premiership Final. English Rugby Union (and league too iirc) is one of those sports where the season finishes but then the top few sides play each other to see who the "champions" are.)
Whereas I suspect that Cole knew exactly what he was doing. I ask myself: if I were trying to charge down Russell's kick could I have avoided blewtering him? And I answer "yes". I probably could not have avoided touching him but that's a different matter.
Such a chump, assaulting the other team's star out in open ground.
I assume the "play-offs" and "final" are purely a money making exercise from the RFU.
Agree with Dearieme on that ... it was fairly ordinary. Pity.
