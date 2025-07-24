Thursday, 24 July 2025

Naming Corbyn's New Party

So old gaffer Corbyn is inviting suggestions for names for his and Zarah Sultana's new leftie-Islamist micro-party.  He wants it to be "short, inclusive, and effective in bringing people in".

First thoughts must surely be:

  • The People's Popular Front for the Liberation of Bedsitland
  • The Popular Front for the People's Liberation of Bedsitland
  • The Bedsitland People's Popular Liberation Front
  • The Popular Liberation Front for the People of Bedsitland
One of those should surely be inclusive: they all cover the main ground.  but he's right that 'short' is also probably necessary to be effective in the age of TikTok, where attention-spans, not to mention reading ages, might not run to a name with nine words.  We all remember how effective "Respect" was.

Bearing that in mind, and other salient factors, on balance I feel they should go with

  • 'Splitters'

That has a nice, catchy ring to it, plus some deep and relevant political baggage for those of an historical bent.  Come top think about it, that's probably Sultana under that fetching black garb - and indeed Jeremy himself in the final few frames of this famous Party Political Broadcast ...

ND

Bill Quango said...

Jezbollah
Free Palestine & Free Stuff
Your In
Mo Mentum
Magic Islamic Grandpa
Highbury’s Fruit and Nut.( A glass and a half of full cream milk, Still ,
Means half a glass is empty.)
‘The ‘ism’ ists’

Anonymous said...

Natural Socialist Democratic Antisemites for Palestine
NSDAP for short.

dearieme said...

Fruit and Nuts.

Anonymous said...

Party McPartyface

