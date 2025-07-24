Naming Corbyn's New Party

So old gaffer Corbyn is inviting suggestions for names for his and Zarah Sultana's new leftie-Islamist micro-party. He wants it to be "short, inclusive, and effective in bringing people in".
First thoughts must surely be:
- The People's Popular Front for the Liberation of Bedsitland
- The Popular Front for the People's Liberation of Bedsitland
- The Bedsitland People's Popular Liberation Front
- The Popular Liberation Front for the People of Bedsitland
Bearing that in mind, and other salient factors, on balance I feel they should go with
- 'Splitters'
That has a nice, catchy ring to it, plus some deep and relevant political baggage for those of an historical bent. Come top think about it, that's probably Sultana under that fetching black garb - and indeed Jeremy himself in the final few frames of this famous Party Political Broadcast ...
ND
4 comments:
Jezbollah
Free Palestine & Free Stuff
Your In
Mo Mentum
Magic Islamic Grandpa
Highbury’s Fruit and Nut.( A glass and a half of full cream milk, Still ,
Means half a glass is empty.)
‘The ‘ism’ ists’
Natural Socialist Democratic Antisemites for Palestine
NSDAP for short.
Fruit and Nuts.
Party McPartyface
