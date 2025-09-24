Russia plans for the return of 'troubled' veterans

Among many dire woes of various kinds, the combatants in the war in Ukraine each have a massive problem brewing: what to do with their armies when fighting ceases. Any nation does, and always has had. The details are different in each case: I'll look at Russia in this post.
The objective diagnosis is this: hugely disgruntled Russian soldiery returning from their 10-year adventure in Afghanistan 1979-1989, brought with them many personal problems, and were not well looked after. They in turn caused no end of social problems themselves, many of the most violent, brutal and criminal kind. Putin knows all about this from his KGB days, in even more detail than every Russian citizen knows anyway. There will be even more returnees from the 'Special Military Operation' (SMO); and thus far, there has been no large-scale demobilisation (perhaps for this very reason). Even so, those few who have returned, on leave or wounded or just deserters, have been causing all the expected problems. This is not least because when they are serving in the SMO their pay is substantially better than anything they'll return to - often their reason for signing up in the first place. The towns from which they hail (mostly quite a long way from Moscow ...) are trembling at the thought of this happening on a large scale.
|Zhukov: definitely not wanted by Stalin in 1946
photo: MoD Russian Federation Mil.ru
Coupled with this is a particular Russian problem: its post-Tsarist leadership has always feared the military. Communist parties always do, the world over: doctrinally, they recognise no higher power than the Party - but they have obviously also spotted that large numbers of men trained in violence are themselves potentially a rival source of power to be reckoned with. Lenin's first actions on taking power were (a) to strike a peace with Germany, quickly followed by (b) disarming the army. Shortly after WW2, Stalin (who had of course eviscerated the Russian army officer corps in the 1930s) dispatched Marshal Zhukov, undisputed victor of the Eastern Front, to effective banishment (ironically, to the Odessa Military District), such was the Marshal's popularity and stature.
Irrespective of the details of whatever outcome in Ukraine, Putin - shaken to his core by Prigozhin just two years ago - knows he has to deal with this comprehensively. Phase One, as noted above, is probably just to avoid demobilising at all for as long as possible. Phase Two is the "Time of Heroes" programme being rolled out, that will reserve a range of sinecures in civic society (in government, deputy mayoral posts etc etc) for veterans of the SMO. Now, word is coming out that veterans will be packed off en masse to build new infrastructure and enterprises in ... Siberia! (And Murmansk, which is just as cold.) The pay won't be great but it will be a job ... As one Russian cynic has it:
"Veterans have already fulfilled the most important task of the state - to fight our enemies. Who, if not them, should perform new tasks, be ahead of everyone in this matter? Veterans, current and future, let's be honest, in civilian life, many of you will not be able to earn as much as in the army. Resettlement in Siberia will be an excellent (and for some, the only) way for you to find yourself in a peaceful life,"
... oh, and it won't be anywhere near Moscow.
Still, at least Putin is thinking about it strategically. Unlike so many other aspects of the SMO. Well, au fond, his training was KGB.
ND
No comments:
Post a Comment