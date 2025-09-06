Saturday, 6 September 2025

She's breached the Code (with apologies to Macca)

 Yes, the usual apologies to Paul McCartney ...


[four bars of plaintive harp music]

Friday morning at five o’clock as the day begins 
One final glance round the smart Whitehall flat  
Cursing the lawyers and kicking the cat 
She goes downstairs to the limo, clutching her handkerchief 
Now for the letter she knows she must write 
How did it all turn to shite? 

   She's   (I'm just a working class lass 
   breaching   (Just a poor working class lass
   the Code   (What can you do when you've no old school tie?
   Hitting the road after breaching the Code in so many ways 

Starmer snorts as he wanders round in his dressing gown 
Picks up the letter the courier brought 
Standing in triumph; another great snort 
He laughs loud, and cries to Victoria 
“Whoopee! - our Angie's gone! 
How did she think she could have my job? 
Always just shooting her gob!” 

   She   (I did it all for the kids
   was breaching   (Nice flat in Hove for my kids
   the Code   (I wanted everything money could buy
   Tried to explode the establishment Code for so many years 

Sunday morning at nine o’clock she is back in Hove 
Making a call to her old comrade Jez 
Join his new party? - let's see what he says ... 

   She's   (What did I do that was wrong?
   no judgement!   (I didn’t know it was wrong
   None!   (Judgement's the one thing that money can't buy
   Couldn't explode the establishment Code after all those tears 
   Crushed by the Code   (bye bye

ND
Bill Quango said...

Superb

8:56 am
Anonymous said...

Yes, execllent. You are being very sympathetic to her, though.

10:22 am
Elby the Beserk said...

One must add - as all folks schooled in the classics now, that Nemesis follows Hubris. Poor Ms/ Rayner. Not only fiddling her taxes, but stealing from her son's disability compensation fund to buy the Hove house.

Brought up near Stockport, I have a deep love of the town. Increased by working there for five years as a schoolboy and student at Robinson's Brewery, still a family owned business and producing exquisite beer.

The along come Little Owen Jones, and BIg Ange. Both slurs on the good name of Stockport. Owen, of course, would like to think of himself as working class, but he was brought up in a leafy part of Davenport, a small borough between Bramhall and Stockport.

Both, useless wretches.

11:02 am
Anonymous said...

Bravo

11:44 am
Anonymous said...

"She goes down the stairs to the limo, clutching her handkerchief " will match the original for meter

11:47 am

