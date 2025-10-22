All up for Miliband?

Last week before a Select Committee, a bunch of genuine energy industry experts effectively demolished Miliband's plans - at least in his risible 2030 timing for de-carb and price cuts, if not in totality. Their numbers and reasoning cannot be gainsaid. Even the Grauniad has noticed.
And yet he & DESNZ still keep mouthing the same nonsense. "It's all the fault of gas. £300 bill reductions by 2030 are a commitment. 95% decarb elec by 2030. Both will come through investment in renewables, and that's the only way."
Emperor. No clothes. It's too serious, just to point & laugh.
I know he thinks Net Zero is his life's mission on earth & redemption for losing the 2015 GE; he's resilient, determined, politically adept and relentlessly optimistic: but how long can he last in office? Before he's simply pushed by Starmer, or baited beyond endurance by Reeves, or his intellectual pride causes him to throw in the towel?
OT, but as ND predicted... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clykzx43v0po
On topic - I think they want him to quit, if they sacked him, he'd probably hop over to the Greens in revenge and to place more pressure on Starmer.
At this point, Starmer is some kind of anti-Midas, if he tripped and fell into a pool of models at the Playboy mansion, he'd somehow find himself tangled with Hefner's corpse. Set adrift in the ocean, if he found land, it'd be Epstein's island.
Reeves is revving up to hike taxes to such an extent that Starmer will be expected to chuck him out to try and keep the 'cost of living' increases out of sight for a few days!
An income tax hike is well in the crosshairs of TTK's little Playstation...
Poor old Starmer, all the chicken are home to roost.
If you hire consultants and experts you have two options - ask for a truthful answer or ask for an answer that suits your agenda. Experts of all kinds will deliver either because they want to get paid and words can be made to mean anything you like. As for 'truth', that too depends on who you ask and what the latest fashion is. Try The Royals Society's words on energy storage. You would do better lighting the boiler with their words. Independent honest consultants go bust.
Now it looks to me that Net Zero is a fantasy and no one is really pursuing it apart from in words, in deeds not so much. Although the Chinese do seem to be burning a lot of coal to make lots of solar panels. Fusion power still looks a way off, any fool can make a long sustainable reaction but getting the heat out and making the system (and you) survive still seems a long way off.
We might try cutting the number of humans. If you ask Mr Trump nicely I'm sure he would oblige in removing say 70 million Americans provided we removed say 100 million Europeans. But the job would have to be equally spread across everywhere and you would still be left with a temptation to migrate from mud huts to all those nice empty houses. So that's a non runner.
So poor old Ed can only wring his hands and mutter the mantra. More seriously, no one has a good answer, no wonder Starmer looks so glum. Never mind, Kemi has all the answers - not. Nature cannot be fooled.
To stop this happening in future, there needs to be a proper reckoning for the politicians. More than just losing their seats...
"Fusion power still looks a way off," It's been forty years off ever since I was a boy. It's one of the great invariants of Physics.
