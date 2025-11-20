Mahmood, fairness, and blunt speaking

Has any politician from any parliamentary party - I include Reform - spoken so plainly and indeed bluntly in Parliament on the topic of illegal immigration and "asylum" as Shabana Mahmood?
The Tories, in particular, must be wondering why they didn't come up with a package of measures along the lines of hers, several years ago.
If Polanski wants to carve out a metro-bedsit-space on this issue for the Greens, well, he'll find it isn't as big in electoral terms as he imagines.
[Gotta feel a bit sorry for "Your Party": they'd love to be all over this and use it as a recruiting sergeant - but they can't prise their own fingers away from the throats of their comrades long enough to write a press release.]
Let's see how Labour splits when it comes to a vote. Plenty of abstentions, but not so many outright 'noes', I'm guessing. They know what their own constituents are saying.
Both sides claim to be guardians of the British Sense of Fairness. My very early experience as a junior officer in the Army is that what the middle classes think of as 'fair' can be starkly different to what the workers think. You can stub your toe badly on that.
ND
WE will see - but must say I am impressed !!!
Shows up Tories.
