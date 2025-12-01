Cost of Sizewell C, part 2

Part 1 was a qualitative summary of what the SZC deal looks like. It isn't difficult to find more exact details - Mr W has provided several links & AI will yield more - though history suggests almost anything with a £ sign or a timeline will necessarily be a wild guess. And even when apparently tied down contractually, EDF shamelessly just asks for more money / time whenever it feels like some, as the Hinkley Point experience amply demonstrates.
We now turn to the questions posed in Pt 1.
Why SZC's "identical design" won't cost less than HPC
We've heard this story before: HPC would be a doddle, because Flamanville and Olkiluoto had blazed the trail for the EPR design. But of course neither of those was remotely complete & commissioned before work started on HPC, so there was a distinct dearth of Lessons Learned from the outset. Also, both had started development before Fukushima, so there were always going to be new considerations to contend with. But EDF persisted with the "cookie-cutter = cost savings" promise: so now SZC will be even easier, even cheaper! Nowadays, of course, with HPC being a complete fiasco in project management terms, they blame it on the UK regulators moving the goalposts / Covid / inflation etc etc. Well, all those things to some degree[1]; but how about several outright, scandalous EDF failures along the way? To give but one example: they failed to make an adequate geological survey of the HPC site, and thus missed systemic faulting in the bedrock. Result: epic additional quantities of additional concrete being required for the foundations, and at least a year's delay. There are several more examples of this kind which EDF - & HMG - find it convenient not to mention. And it ain't gonna change: EDF is not remotely as competent an engineering concern as it ought to be, or as it claims, or as many would like to imagine.
The other important factor to register is that the challenges for nuke projects on this scale are, in detail, very heavily site-specific. It's not too much of an exaggeration to say that every big nuke is almost sui generis. It's absolutely clear, for anyone following SZC in detail over the years as I have, that the Sizewell site poses a load of different engineering challenges that need to be addressed piecemeal. And again, EDF has been doing this incompetently or, as many believe, deliberately skimpily so that it could keep down the early cost estimates and reveal the "unexpected problems" one by one over the years, thereby "excusing" the relentless increases in budget and timetable they'll drip-feed onto us. To give just a few examples, of which 2 & 4 are outrageous:
- HPC enjoys the benefit of an already-existing, conveniently close-at-hand dock for the import of very large items. Sizewell does not. SZB utilised a temporary jetty during construction: EDF has shilly-shallied about whether they need to do the same this time around.
- Access to fresh water (needed in large quantities both during construction and in routine ops thereafter) hasn't been a big issue at HPC. It's a massive issue in parched East Anglia, and the SZC plans approved by HMG (under the Tories) don't include a resolution of this issue. (The Planning Inspectorate declined to approve the plans accordingly, but were over-ridden.) We may be sure that whatever solution they come up with, it'll add significantly to the budget (or dumped onto general water bills!).
- Faulted or not, there was at least bedrock close to the surface at HPC. But just under half of the SZC footprint lies on a former marsh (a small river delta) with bedrock very far below surface level. The piles that will need to be sunk will be very extensive and costly.
- The coastline of Sufolk is subject to serious, constant, millennia-long erosion patterns - as eny fule kno. Right now there is a shifting sandbar directly offshore Sizewell which has been protecting it for several years. But it's on the move, and that protection won't last the 135 years (sic) that the site must cater for, such is the way decommissioning works for UK nukes [2]. So (a) the concrete platform on which SZC will be built, needs to be much higher than that of HPC: and likewise the sea wall. Additionally, (b) there is a really obvious possibility of sea encroachment inland, on the north flank of the site (the marshy side - that old river inlet): the RSPB which manages that land reckons it'll happen within 50 years at most. Experts have long told EDF they need an extension of the sea wall to the northern flank accordingly, as well as on the (east-facing) seaward side. But only the latter is in the approved plans and the publicly-announced cost estimates. Additionally, in the aforesaid 135-year timeframe, inundation of the whole area is inevitable, so a full operational plan is required for the contingency of the entire Sizewell site - SZA, B and C - operating in 'island' mode on its concrete plinth. Again, this isn't in any published plan. Diligent investigation by campaigners has recently revealed that EDF have known about this all along, and do in fact have unpublished "supplementary" plans for all of it. But of course none of this features in any public "budgeting" or cost projections.
- etc etc - I could go on.
What else does all this leave us with? Several things:
- As mentioned before, the government is clearly desperate (they know wind + solar + batteries won't suffice) which, coupled with the endless willingness to be bullied by the French[3], is a recipe for bad deals at the start of the piece and non-stop piss-taking by the French thereafter. It's exactly what's happened with HPC, is still continuing with HPC, and has been happening thus far with SZC. Why would it stop?
- Even if we reckon the SZC deals are struck and definitive now, think of the scope this cost-plus arrangement gives France to pass through, well, anything they think they can get away with onto the "Sizewell C" account! Accountants are good at providing "alternatives" when it comes to cost allocation ... Sizewell B costs; general EDF engineering charges; "management fees" (much beloved of all "related-party" arrangements when one player pulls all the strings). etc etc. Now EDF retains just 12.5% equity in SZC, so on any cost that would otherwise be for EDF's own account, but that its accountants reckon can be passed through the SZC books, EDF sees at least a seven-eighths reduction, or more: and that's if it's borne by the equity. To the extent it's passed through on the cost base or the appalling overrun indemnity scheme, it could be anywhere up to a 100% reduction. Moral hazard, or what?
- One last thing: surely, you may say, there are audit rights for HMG to stop any such hanky-panky taking place? Doubtless, this is true, in that the contracts presumably say so. But here's the thing: when the astronomically-subsidised Drax was caught (by the BBC!) playing silly buggers with its fuels reporting, and was forced to admit to Ofgem and DESNZ that it didn't have adequate data to account for everything it was self-certifying, it got a rap over the knuckles (£25m penalty) but nothing more. MPs clamoured for full audits to be conducted of everything before a penny more in subsidy was paid to Drax - we are talking billions, after all. But at the Select Committee hearing, both DESNZ and Ofgem stated clearly that they had no resources to check everything Drax tells them in its self-certified reporting on its complex fuel-sourcing operation.
What other reasons might there be for the charade?
There's a longstanding thesis, much peddled by the SPRU team at the U. of Sussex, that the unspoken motive for UK 'civil' nuclear policy is cross-subsidy for our military nuclear programmes. This once seemed more of a conspiracy theory than it does now: read this, from Kier Starmer just last week - his "strategic steer to the nuclear industry".
... Nuclear technology is vital to our country’s economic growth, energy security, and national defence. It delivers reliable, low-carbon electricity and supports our nuclear deterrent ... We are building on this legacy with clear commitments on the future of our nuclear deterrent, our submarine programmes, Sizewell C and the SMR programme.
Surely, the only intended readership for this bellicose Starmerite "strategic steer" is one V.V. Putin. I rather doubt L'il Volodya is quaking in his boots.
ND
____________
[1] As blanket excuses go, Covid is particularly open to challenge. Building works were never subject to lockdown, the reasoning being they are outdoors. I know a great deal about another large construction project which was comfortably able to speed up its project schedule and reduce its costs during Covid, when (a) various restrictions arising from the need to work around nearby sites of regular employment were lifted, because these other sites were now shut down; and (b) labour costs came down because many construction-related trades found that much of their regular work dried up. OK, maybe (a) doesn't apply so much in the middle of Somerset: I'm just saying "Covid" isn't a free pass on costs and schedules.
[2] The way we decommission nukes in the UK involves taking away some of the radioactive stuff upon cessation of ops, then sheathing and just turning the keys on the rest of the site, walking away, waiting for cooling down & the half-life effect (venting into the atmosphere, BTW) to reduce the radiation enough for final clearance. SZA is in that state right now; also HPA. 2160 is accepted by EDF as the relevant date for SZC. There's no chance the Suffolk coastline stays as it is for that long: and some extreme scenarios suggest 2190 would be the date.
[3] I mean, what else can they do to us? Take even more of our money and do even more nothing about the small boats - check. Be even more beastly to us over any attempt to engage in ordinary trade & diplomacy with the EU - check. What favours are we buying when we give them everything they ask for on HPC and SZC, with fat cheques included?
15 comments:
Well, according to Wiki we have a rather short list of nukes coming online sometime in the next 10+ years. Amounting to around 7.9GW. Our Chinese friends have some 58GW now and 36GW under construction and our French friends have 61GW now and a mighty 1.6GW under construction.
The Chinese numbers look fairly low at around 10%, but they are allegedly going for lots of solar and coal and probably gas eventually - sensible. The French look to be in trouble unless they gee up EDF or go for gas. They will need lots of money to pay for the extra...
Even if we in UK stick at around 7.9GW nuclear that still amounts to around 20% of our load. But we live in a cold dark corner and dunkelflaute is not our friend. So let us hope it all works out faster than the sea rises.
Thankfully? all this is unlikely to worry me much.
"non-stop piss-taking by the French thereafter."
Add that to the £1 Billion we have given the French for stopping ZERO boat people.
We are no an officially godforsaken country. Run by the personality disordered and the ideologically possessed.
As The Slog (blog still going) was wont to say...
"Why don't we rise up and slaughter them all?"
Point.
Don't forget to give discredit to Blair, who stopped all new nuclear build in 1998. That lost us a generation of nuclear engineers, plus all of what James Dyson calls the process knowledge*, the how-to, learn-by-doing stuff that's passed on at the workplace.
* Trump got TSMC to open a plant in the US, but it still needs a lot of Taiwanese engineers.
Then in 2012, Clegg did the same, saying it would take too long to build them.
As for "the process knowledge" we banished that some time ago. We can't do anything now, except sit and watch government after government destroy the country. And now we have certifiable retards in Lammy hard at work at this, the the personality disordered Starmer at the wheel.
Former SPAD to Starmer, on the radio a while back
"He's a hollow man, who can't stop lying"
And now he does it all the time, knows we know he is lying, and just carries on. The true sociopath believes every word he says is true. Regardless of saying the opposite the previous week.
Done for.
Related, “In the unlikely event of the loss of the single largest piece of gas infrastructure, gas supply falls short of demand for all pathways in 2030-31.”
"The most critical piece of kit – the 725-mile underwater Langeled pipeline from Norway – may also be the most vulnerable. The threat is not second world war bombs but state-sponsored sabotage."
https://www.theguardian.com/business/nils-pratley-on-finance/2025/dec/02/report-risk-uk-gas-security-buried-budget-day
I think if we keep on blowing up enough Turkish and Chinese tankers, even Russian patience may run out, but perhaps not.
Who’s WE?
Good question. Not only Turkish and Chinese-owned merchant vessels in the Black Sea, but quite a number of merchant ships worldwide have suffered mysterious explosions over the last couple of years - the common factor being that they'd all loaded at Russian ports.
I'm out of touch, though I know it's not Somerset Maugham's world any more, when every port on every continent outside the US had its British shipping agent, but I'm pretty certain Ukrainians haven't replaced them. Someone's arranging these bombs (I think the most recent was off Senegal) and it's presumably either us, the US or perhaps Macron's France.
A bit OT. Maybe I'm feeling extra grumpy but Thursday is the fag end of the week at the fag end of the year. We have done the budget (shuffled our few pennies around and kicked the cost can down the road). We discover that after spaffing £200M on the Covid scribble we spaff a further £100M on lawyers to answer questions. We have raked over Hillsborough again and again at great expense (more to the lawyers) and the coppers are still laughing. We see in The Times that MI5 might have dropped the ball over the Skripals. Obvious to anyone with half a brain and more money down the drain.
We see pathetic whining that the big boys are carving up Ukraine. The little boys who had no money and were scared of lending anything better than a peashooter are crying s'not fair. Snot is the word. Still, office Chrimbo Party time, heaven forfend any slap and tickle in the stationary cupboard (more work for the lawyers).
Then we scrap jury trials and run smack bang into 'we ain't got no prisons' and we ain't got no money for new ones and the lawyers will make like bandits over the planning screamfests. I'll get back under my stone now.
Oops, stationery is the word I should have used.
This.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2025/12/03/starmer-reeves-now-threat-to-british-democracy/
An article on Sizewell C by Paul Homewood, in his blog Not A Lot of People Know That.
Paul has for years been a thorn in the side of the BBC Climate crazies, and the Met Office, who have been engaged in full strength fraud via abuse of their weather stations for years.
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2025/12/03/sizewell-c-levies/#more-89709
Elby, I agree Starmer and Reeves are not much good but we must remember The Telegraph, The Mail, The Times etc are part of the Right Wing screamers and paid to mislead. Also to remember that Kemi (our very own Medusa) is vanishingly unlikely to do a better job, especially if she gets in bed with Farage (horrid thought). Just same old same old.
In short, none of them is any good. Or at least they all operate a system - the same system - that cannot create enough money and wastes most of what it does create. No person with any sense would want the job of politician unless they like the sound of their own voice. They know what to do but getting elected afterwards is the problem - so they won't.
We seem stuck with the notion of Net Zero. Some deny horrid things will happen if we don't head for zero. It seems to me we probably can't succeed in getting close enough to zero to make any difference. Humans far too selfish and don't matter anyway. Nature is slow, possibly 150 - 200 years we can continue burning gas and oil. But building up a lot of trouble for ourselves. Lots fewer likely to be born, more crowding, hotter. Some will survive however beastly it gets so no worries really.
The politicians no use at all, busy building endless tunnels filled with baked beans and ravioli. Mr Musk's descendants or clones will zip off to Mars. We know how that ends.
"Some deny horrid things will happen if we don't head for zero."
Trouble is our UK strategy is to head for net zero by closing all our factories and outsourcing everything to the Far East, who are both
a) burning coal and gas at record levels
b) using the cheap energy to gain a huge lead in green technology - oh, and every other kind of technology.
I see leccy bills are going up yet again, to pay for all the new pylons from wind farms (off and onshore) and solar farms to where the demand is. Plus new gas pipelines from LNG import hubs (I thought gas was fossil fuel?).
ND might know - were consumers asked to pay for the National Grid when it was built?
Anon 11:21am
Oh indeed. Though I spotted Starmer as personality disordered when he was head of the DPP - given that he would NEVER take responsibility for the disasters under his "leadership" - sociopaths are never responsible for the hell they occasion. This is a bad time, and will only get worse before it gets better.
How do I know. I tangled with one 20 years ago, an old college mate from the early 70s who was dating a girl we both knew. Lovely lass (I ended up marrying her!) - who told me eventually he was abusing her.
So I challenged him and met someone I had never met before; a very nasty person. But one aspect of such is as I have noted; this manifests in another way - when they "apologise" it is on this form. Not "I'm sorry I caused you pain", rather "I'm sorry you felt that way". Ille est - nothing to do with me, mate.
Here's the rest of the symptoms that I observe repeatedly in Rodders...
No empathy. Witness him ignoring Reeves in tears at his side. A human being would have consoled her.
No sense of humour.
No affect.
No inner life (doesn't read, do art - openly admitted so).
Bristles when challenged.
Hates being laughed at (viz. TV audience at his “Son of a toolmaker” spiel) – which he has not repeated since having been unable to stop saying it previously..
Pathological liar*. As confirmed by a former SPAD (Starmer is "a hollow man").
Refuses to take responsibility for things that happened on his watch.
No soul. Look into his eyes. Nothing there. The eyes are where we see another.
* The only true thing he has said in along time was that "we are becoming an island of strangers". Which he then rode back on, with some beyond ridiculous excuses, such as "I didn't read it properly before I gave it". No, lawyers DON'T read things thoroughly do they?
At 74 this is the first time any of our governments has - and does - frighten me. Given the damage they have done in 18months, what state will be in by 2029?
Get the hell out would be my advice to anyone who can. You may not be able to by 2029.
Folks may care to read Paul Kingsnorth's recent "Against the Machine: On the Unmaking of Humanity" which I have just finished. Spoke loud to me, and is in many ways a companion to Dr. McGilchrist's work on the Left brain hyper-overdrive we are now suffering from.
https://www.waterstones.com/book/against-the-machine/paul-kingsnorth/9780241788400
As for climate change, when I can be provided with formal proof of what is a very simple hypothesis - "CO2 controls temperature" I may be convinced. None of the may agencies the govt has invested in this nonsense have been able to provide this, and usually drivel on about "consensus". Models have to be the basis of it as real world data shows clearly this is nonsense; e.g the Eemian era, which was 2° to 3° C WARMER than now, had CO2 at 280ppm; a third less than now. I'm no scientist but I can spot bullshit a mile off.
It was clearly warmer when Vikings farmed far more of GREENland than can now be done.
It was clearly warmer when Neolithic people made houses and villages on the Orkneys.
It was clearly warmer when the Romans grew red grapes in Northern England.
It was clearly warmer when Hannibal got his elephants over the Alps.
When receding glaciers reveal old forests, it was clearly warmer when they grew.
Beyond tedious now. And even were it all true, NOTHING we do re CO2 reduction will make a blind bit of difference given that the only countries doing this are us and the EU, who, if it is possible, are even dumber than us, whilst the Chinese pump out mountains of the stuff. Making renewables. Ace trolling, you'd have to say.
O tempora, o mores.
"At 74 this is the first time any of our governments has - and does - frighten me."
Johnson and Sunak were pretty scary. All of a sudden I was seeing francophone Africans in my little market town.
But (as I feared) we will now have euthanasia.
Post a Comment