TACO Trump signals he's had enough

Such has been the volatility of events in the Gulf, commentators have had very little of substance to offer beyond the macro comments that Trump has been dancing to Netanyahu's tune, that the mullahs' regime has a lot of intrinsic resilience & indeed strength in many dimension, and that the Gulf states need to come up with a new business plan. OK, we can all conjure up lurid worst-case scenarios. But what does it mean for mortgages and prices at the pump? Etc etc.
This uncertainty manifests itself in endless commentariat hedging (e.g. HMG, BBC) but also in outright hysteria. The very dubious Fatih Birol of the IEA has delivered himself of the view that the current situation is like the first two oil crises (1973-4 & 1979) plus 2022, all rolled up into one. Well, no, it isn't - yet. Like, not even remotely. I worry when people like him have influence on world affairs (if indeed he does).
Back, then, to Trumpety-Trump. His demeaning and very public flailing and railing over the past week clearly signals he doesn't like how things have turned out, one little bit. (Why wasn't I told Iran wasn't like Venezuela?) So now we know that a combination of negative market sentiment and negative MAGA sentiment marks the limits of his manic confidence. That's a comfortably low threshold for him recognising a need to sober up. One might have feared his personal pride, running up against the brick wall of Iranian intransigence, would result in a ratchet effect all the way up to a small nuke. We need our leaders to have some kind of restraints.
On the downside (and speaking of small nukes), we're left with the enduring problem of Netanyahu, who might very well find himself owning the broken vase in a short while from now. Now there's a man who doesn't sober up just because the Dow Jones slips a few points and the neighbours are banging on the walls.
On the plus, we have a lot more realistic input on the thorny issue of what air defence needs to look like in the late 2020's, coupled with a pressing need for the west's armaments industry to gear up for several years of serious production. We might also escape the nightmare of Iran becoming a failed state, which would make the Syrian and Afghan exodus of the last decade look like a picnic outing.
What it all means for NATO / Cuba / the mid-terms / Taiwan / Russia-Ukraine / Starmer etc etc etc ... time will tell.
Finally, it seems Trump won't be going on the planned trip to Beijing in the immediate future. Given that in all probability he'd have been induced to give away more of the family silver to the Chinese, that's a good thing. Let's hope he never goes there again.
ND
3 comments:
Could I mention that there's an alternative view coming from former UK ambassador to one of the 'stans Craig Murray. In his view Trump is less clown manipulated by Netanyahu, more Dr Evil. I'm not convinced myself, but "were it true, it would be very sad".
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2026/03/seeing-trump-clearly/
Trump’s thrashing about to articulate objectives for the war in Iran is performative, a blind to cover his true and steadfast objective – simply the annihilation of Iran as a functioning state, the infliction of the maximum amount of death and infrastructural damage, the reduction of Iran to the condition of Libya....destruction of Iran on the scale envisaged will take years of hard pounding. Again, it is planned – you don’t ask Congress for an installment of $200 billion for a war you plan to wrap up in a month. Again, Trump’s taunts about having already won, objectives being achieved and about possibly finishing soon, are all just smoke and mirrors. The scale and horror of what is planned for Iran has to be obfuscated to limit a public revulsion that would be echoed in parts of the state apparatus.
Don't buy any of that.
As we castigate Russia for taking on Ukraine with forced regime-change intent but 'only' 350,000 men and a full airforce in 2022, who, even Trump, would take on Iran - nearly twice the size and well over double the population - with Murray-style intent, with just one-and-a half carrier groups, some bombers and a few thousand marines?
The $200 bn is easily explained: that scale of budget increase request was already in the works. Trump intends to procure, inter alia, a new class of 20-25 'battleships' of 35-40,000 tons, if you please - the "Trump" class, of course - and other manic military excesses. Plus, there's an absolute shitload of missiles in need of replenishment.
Murray is a d******d.
As I understand it the idea would be more like bombing Iran back to the stone age, not lots of boots on ground. Still I agree with you that Murray's Dr Evil Trump presupposes a consistent, thought-through and long-held policy, not things we necessarily associate ....
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