Election: while we wait for full results ...

... here's what happened in my manor (Croydon) in the Elected Mayor stakes:
Yup, at first glance it appears Reform dented the Tories a lot less than the Greens dented Labour.
It was an interesting campaign. The Tory Mayor (whose majority last time was even slimmer) is a solid, worthy and honourable guy, who was dealt a dreadful hand by the outgoing Labour regime that had bankrupted the borough to what I believe to be the deepest degree in the annals of UK local government failures. The least one could say is, he stabilised things: more positively, he made the best of a bad hand, broke some crazy impasses and has made some visible improvements. But he has been subject of a relentless and dishonest sniping campaign (hey, it's politics), not by the official Labour opposition leadership - who publicly paid due regard to the fact it was their predecessors that brought the town low - but by a rather by the young woman councillor who eventually became Labour's (losing) mayoral candidate.
She's a bit of an object lesson. She thoroughly suborned the widely-read local website, Inside Croydon, which started life as a fairly even-handed platform but latterly became her mouthpiece - presumably by her giving it a great deal of her attention including, allegedly (let her sue if she dares), leaking a lot of Council stuff to them. She also ran a fairly adroit social meejah campaign; and put herself about the town bigly wearing bright red coats, to the extent her personal recognition factor was quite astonishingly high for a local politician. She promised all things to all people (naturally) and there were no surprises whatsoever when Labour adopted her as their candidate. Based on all this, very many people - and most certainly Inside Croydon (noticeably reticent this morning, haha) - bruited it about that she'd win easily, in spite of Starmer. After all, the demographics of this "diverse" London borough seem strongly to favour Labour anyway, and we have no history of third parties whatsoever since the last of the "Residents and Ratepayers" candidates were elected more than 40 years ago.
But here we are. How so?
(a) the Tories waged a fairly adroit campaign themselves. (Running as "Local Conservatives" was a good start.) Somehow, on our canvass returns, some bright spark took it upon themselves to classify electors into "anyone but Reform" or "anyone but Labour" - I'm not sure how - and voters got personalised letters accordingly. The "abL" letter was signed by the single most well-known and admired woman in the borough, a long-time Labour stalwart and councillor of 36 years who has for decades been an omnipresent and ultra-personable networker at civic and civic-related occasions, and a tireless, nay saintly, and highly entrepreneurial charity worker. She has long been vocally disgusted at the behaviour of said Labour mayoral candidate-woman, and gave the Tory her glowing endorsement. In a 1,000-vote majority, I'm guessing her backing alone made the 500-voter difference.
(b) as reported earlier, Reform here are, in the immortal words of Father Jack, a shower of bastards, and certainly not sufficiently organised to take a fatal bite out of the Tories. (Farage even cancelled a campaign visit when the infighting made it look to o risky for him.) A better-run Reform effort could have made serious inroads into the vast traditional white working-class estate of New Addington (meriting 5 councillors - that's big) where even the Tories often have success. At the time of writing, we haven't had the councillor results through, so maybe they did; we'll see. But whatever, it wasn't enough to impact the mayoral outcome.
(c) as also written here before (in the context of the 2011 riots) the population of Croydon is quite exceptionally diverse and, unusually, no single ethnic group predominates. If anything, it's black and Tamil, with Hindu and Moslem in the mix: but the latter not in remotely such numbers as make it a Green prospect (there aren't lots of "young unemployed graduates" either) - just enough to take a fair bite out of Labour in a close race. Also, the Tories have long had very decent representation among all these groups (and the Poles) excepting possibly the Moslems - though we did have a very prominent Tory Moslem Deputy Mayor; and the blacks are very split between progressives and deeply, deeply socially conservative (= hostile to LGBTIQX+Y).
So there we have it. A story of just one specific local situation. But it could very well be that local situations will be more of a factor in English politics going forward, than ever before.
More on the overall results when we have them, no doubt.
ND
3 comments:
I'm ignorant on this stuff: are Tamils overwhelmingly Hindu or do they include non-negligible numbers of Moslems? Are Hindus in Britain likely to vote consistently against Moslem candidates and their running-dogs? (One can have a metaphorical Moslem running-dog, eh?) How about Sikhs? How about Christian Nigerians? Someone should produce a Venn diagram.
I did ask ND about the reports from old riot days that Tamil gangs affiliated with the LTTE were prominent in Croydon. Not sure if he replied, but it's good to have some front line reporting.
The Guardian on Thursday had someone opining on the number of seats Labour would have to lose for TTK to be in danger from his own party. Trouble is I can't find it.
Remember the days when we could all laugh at Italy for having a huge turnover of governments?
Tamils are not at all mono-religious, though Hinduism is in the majority.
To recap from 2011: there's a district (Broad Green) just to the north of Croydon town centre that was mostly black & Tamil. The Tamil shopkeepers, fed up with the, errr, troubles they faced from, errr, certain sections of the community, formed 'patrols' of their own and clashes were frequent. This of course is how mafia-type entities often form: tight-knit middle-class people organising against, errr, people that give them trouble. "Gangs"? Well, I guess that can also happen as a spin-off.
In 2011 there was a black pub, the denizens of which were prone to spilling out and causing low-grade trouble in the Tamil shops. They'd then get the attention of the 'patrols' for their pains - and given that on the part of the troublemakers this was typically just drunken nonsense in ones and twos, they'd generally come off much the worst in an encounter with a well-organised patrol.
On the night of the riots the Police had decided on a defensible perimeter with which to protect the centre of Croydon. Said pub lay just beyond it. So the drinkers, carousing late into the police-free night, eventually poured out en masse with revenge in mind against their Tamil antagonists. Breaking-in and arson was the result, all along the London Road, culminating in one building where the fire took hold to such an extent, it looked like it had taken a direct Blitz-hit next morning (the Fire Brigade couldn't get in until daylight).
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