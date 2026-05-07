Today's elections: a small prediction

A subject we've touched on before is the stupidity of Starmer thinking that giving votes to 16- and 17-year olds will boost Labour's prospects. Must have seemed a good idea when Team Starmer were plotting back in 2021-2, but the rise of Green and Turquoise tik-tok populism must surely have given them pause, even before we mention Andrew Tate and 'Amelia'.
But of course in Scotland and Wales, teens do indeed get the vote.
I'm betting Team Starmer will be analysing the demographics of today's voting patterns very, very carefully before proceeding with this particular manifesto promise.
(And indeed Team Successor, if Starmer really is for the chop. Though it it's to be the gurning Miliband, he really fancies himself on titk-tok. For some reason.)
ND
4 comments:
After stopping our pit he is not welcome over here in Cumberland to compete. Although he could win if he did.
Labour will still fancy 16 year olds voting as long as the education system is in the hands of the left, which it has been for 55 years or more.
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/think-equal-children-toxic-masculinity-london-schools-andew-tate-b1265361.html
Incidentally I came across Ed Conway's substack, Material World and he seems to have improved a lot since he was the Telegraph's #1 immigration booster 15 or more years ago.
You almost typed "TitTok" which I like enormously.
The young are idiots, I know I was young once. It took 5 years in Africa mining to make me grow up.
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