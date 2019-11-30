Teflon Boris: Gotta Laugh

... But guess what happened when, at the close, the scrupulously neutral moderator asked this group of past Labour voters who they would back on 12 December. All but one opted for Johnson. The same group that had declared him a liar nevertheless planned, quite cheerfully, to put him back into Downing Street. Why? ...
The group were asked about [Corbyn] too and, in addition to calling him “indecisive”, “arrogant” and “weak”, three people offered that he too was a “liar” and “untrustworthy”. And yet while they forgave the dishonesty of Johnson, they gave no such leeway to Labour. The offer of free broadband was mocked, along with several other Labour manifesto promises. Jamie, who owns a car repair business, reckoned Labour had sat around asking themselves, “‘Who haven’t we given something to yet? I know, let’s do free dental care’. It’ll be free Pot Noodles for migrants next.” That brought laughter – and agreement.
Another time I might cite some material from hundred-year old academic studies on Leadership. The Johnson phenomenon is as old as the hills.
ND
7 comments:
Perhaps it's political correctness be damned that people like in both Trump and Johnson?
Lloyd George was a similar character, also popular during his prime.
Don Cox
There's another big difference. Optimism versus pessimism
Could be a ruse, of course.
To lull wavering Tory voters into staying at home because Boris is a dead cert.
Mr Freedland will not be too sad at working class distrust of JC, as he's (along with people like his Guardian colleague Luke Harding) been a consistent supporter of our Middle East "policy".
Corbyn's distaste for "invade the world" is the best thing about him. Unfortunately like Boris he's pretty keen on "invite the world".
Lloyd George is indeed the Boris-equivalent when it comes to women and sailing close to the legal wind.
Boris obviously longs to be compared to Churchill. I'd prefer if he turned out to be more of a Disraeli.
In case of doubt, my reaction to May's omnifailure was "Dear Christ, now it'll have to be Boris. God save us all."
I saw somebody compare him to Denry Machin, which I thought a pretty good shot, though on the generous side since Denry was much less of a rogue.
Denry Machin is an interesting comparison, though not a very good one, I think. Incendentally, the Alec Guinness film of The Card is pretty good, as is the book, of course.
