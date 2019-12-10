End Game time for UK electorate - a limp effort it is too

As I have posted before, I really have despaired at the quality of this election.
The Tories have one strategic plan and that has a big hole in it. Get Brexit done they say. But we know they don't really mean it. There is no way Brexit is over and next year could well see a big panic as No Deal rears its head again after we manage to not agree a Free trade Deal in twelve months flat. OK, so I don't really care if we end up on EEA type terms, however given this is their only real policy it is a poor effort that it is not even good or likely deliverable,.
Then we have Labour, where to start, their pure fantasy of massive economic spending and free treats for all is beyond the pale in terms of the damage it would do to the Country. The outrageous weaponising of the NHS has come to a peak just in time for the end of the election - clever in one way, but so tragic in another as again they have no answer to the real problems. We can but hope for a heavy defeat to see the communists ousted from our main opposition party.
Then the Lib Dems - only two policies have cut through. One being to revoke the referendum which has gone down like a cup of cold sick. The second, to deny there is a biological sex difference between men and women, has had a similar effect on anyone who has paid attention. As ever, get woke, go broke. A shame though as a sensible party would have had a real chance at replacing Labour, but there we go they invested their capital in Jo Swinson who had literally not a clue.
So there we are, what will Jo Public do come Thursday. I personally am keen on a big Tory majority to make politics go away for a few years and we can get back to sorting out the economy..but they don't deserve it and if it happens it is purely because the opposition are so weak. I think in th event it will be a very close thing as to whether Johnson gets his Government - a late swing to Labour of a couple of percentage points could send us back to a re-run of the May nightmare!
4 comments:
I'm still thinking hung parliament.
I won't vote Tory because of IR35 - which is going to throttle any Brexit successes at birth - so it maybe BP protest vote in a previously safe Labour that may be a bit wobbly this time.
Johnson's crass actions yesterday have gifted Labour a boost.
As for the Lib Dems, who gives a fuck what she said on biological sex*? Ask most of the voters and they'll not even have read about it. It was the Presidential style, promise to reverse Brexit and absolute skewering on her voting history that did for Swanson
*Biological sex isn't determined until 8-12 weeks after conception, until then we're all proto-female, so those of us with meat and two veg already have been through a sex change in the womb.
With Corbyn in control of Labour you would think that the tories wouldn't have to do anything to romp home but it shows how pathetic they are that they are having to fight.
Of course the issue is the the conservatives are no longer the Conservative party that we all knew. They last couple of decades have gutted it so it is pretty well useless and people who are Conservative no longer have anyone representing them.
A pox on them all. Spoilt ballot for me (None of this shower of shite). The Tories are so poor I can't bring myself to vote for them despite the Labour bogeyman threat.
