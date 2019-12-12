Light Relief - While We're Waiting

Here's an hilarious vanity project to make you chuckle on a dank December election day: Saudi Aramco valued at $2 trillion!
Yeah, right. The 2019 flotation flopperoo was one of the biggest damp squibs in corporate history. But MbS needed his face saving; so every sheikh and stooge across the ME has been required to buy a couple of shares at crazy prices on the Riyadh exchange. And $2tn it is!
2019 - what a year to choose to float a hydrocarbon producer. When the entire world decided "de-carb" is a Thing, and that joining the 'Adaptation' gravy train is the only game in town.
2019!
ND
Bizarre float, the smallest of free floats. Investors who want exposure to the oil sector can find superior options. The interesting aspect is how many middle class Saudi households have been co-opted and the problems this could generate.
