Weekend Reading: Spare Capacity vs Efficiency - continued ...
Further to this long-running occasional C@W theme, here's an apposite Graun piece.
Coronavirus is our chance to completely rethink what the economy is for
And split an infinitive or two. By someone called Bull [sic], a professor of
cunning History of Art [sic] and Ideas at Oxford University, it's very scrappy. No particular thesis that I can discern. But it throws a few, errrr, ideas into the pot.
There you go.
ND
Of course its total Bull as it's in The Graudian. The BTL comments are the usual middle class cultural marxists wanting us all to grow turnips in our own shite and wear sack cloth and ashes.
I was happy before and I want it back the way it was thank you.
