A Strong Sense of Déjà Vu

Now where have we encountered this before. As recently as, oh, 2020.
In a foreign country, a ba-ad situation is developing. There's no reason to believe we in the UK are immune from it. Many of the same factors prevail here, too. It's on our screens, every day and every night. Hmm, we think, perhaps it won't spread to here - not to the good old United Kingdom ...
Boris doesn't seem to think so either (to the extent he ever engages his brain). At least, not so you'd notice.
Are any preparations being laid on just in case it does, though?
Hmmm?
ND
3 comments:
Well the usual suspects are out there trying to whip it up, thank goodness for the rain.
I reckon after 2011 we filled any holes in our contingency plans
Then for the past two years we've been watching France very carefully
And I guess we have full stocks of baton rounds, CS gas and riot vehicles ready to roll
Sadiq may regret flogging the water cannon Boris bought, though.
I'm quietly confident. We may lose a few crinkly tin sheds full of trainers, but those trainers will come at a cost - about 2 years a pair, on 2011 tariffs ;)
Hopefully Sadiq Khan will be obliged to be on the side of Laura Norder.
