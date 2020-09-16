Nietzsche on Woke Identity Politics

We've had cause to mention Nietzsche over the weekend. He is not to everyone's taste: content-wise; stylistically; difficulty (or all three). Nevertherless his insight into humanity is the most consistently penetrating I know, along with other tremendous contributions to philosophy, psychology and even wider still.
And nothing changes. This is from his famous Also Sprach Zarathustra (1884) - widely viewed as the most poetic expression of his thought, and extraordinarily influential in 20th century European literature, but (frankly) no easier read than his more conventional expositions. Nevertheless, some passages need no contextual explanation for their force and astuteness to jump out at us. His coinage for the woke warriors and 'intersectionalists' of his time is the tarantulas. He wouldn't have been surprised by Edinburgh University's treatment of David Hume ...
"That the world may become full of the storms of our revenge, let precisely that be what we call justice" - thus the tarantulas speak to each other. "We will wreak vengeance and abuse on all those who are not as we are" - thus the tarantula-hearts promise themselves. "And 'will to equality' - that shall henceforth be the name of virtue; and we shall raise outcry against everything that currently has power!"
You preachers of equality - from you the tyrannical madness of impotence cries out for "equality": thus your secret desire to be tyrants disguises itself in words of virtue.
Nothing changes.
ND
1 comment:
Tarantulas and bananas are often connected, in news items.
Post a comment