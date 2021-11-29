Oh my cri!

Omicron has done a number on the markets that is for sure. They have bounced a little today, but from sharp falls last week.
I can't help but think the media is again taking the bad news and running with it. No real time has been spent understanding if this variant is really any worse than Delta or even if it will be able to out compete it - a high bar given Delta was already 6x more catching than Alpha.
It will be a few weeks to see, the Governments across the world are quicker now with restrictions, but it might all blow over very quickly - it is my hunch, so I hope I am right!
2 comments:
Nice little Black Friday sale in the FTSE, topped up my holdings in various inflation-proof companies. Most bounced, hard, because the hysteria whipped up largely by the media and various useful idiots on Friday was just that - hysteria.
Although really not wanting to kick it all off again,..well. Someone will.
Today, in work, I’m masked up. First time since Boris said no need too. Very first person I see says, “I am so pleased mask wearing is back. It’s so much safer. Should never have been stopped.”
Older person saying this. Who only wears one to go out. Thirty minutes a time? Hour a day? Two times a week? If they had to wear one 8-9 hours a day, like school kids and workers, different story.
Fewer people wearing a mask this weekend than I’ve seen since day one of lockdown. Down to around 50%.
On the post itself, I disagree. Media is hunting for the infected. Will report every sighting and every overblown ‘ fact’ about the killer variant until the Christmas lockdown is a reality. Opposition will clamour for “ making us” ( Especially our union members) safe. SNP will demand the Nicola variant of resistance to Omicron. Which is the Boris version, but more expensive. Wales will copy Scotland with added restrictions that make less sense.
Schools will want to close early. Why not now? For safety.
DVLA haven’t even gone back yet. What hope their union won’t insist it’s too dangerous to possibly work online. Must stay at home. Conserving strength.
The media. Opposition, and Remoaner anti-Boris lobby will force him to choose between the threat of NHS collapse or furlough for all!
Boris will look at Rishi. Who will tell him the game is up. There is no money. Was no money last time. Now there’s no, no extra money and inflation will take what there is and destroy us.
Captain hindsight will point out that inflation is completely dead, if a lockdown is announced. At least, it’s dead during the lockdown.
And Boris will choose the road less difficult. The least hostile path.
So Christmas lockdown, it is.
In Two to Three weeks time.
Because in 3 weeks time we, “the public,” will be demanding it.
( well .. it’s a theory.)
Ps. Last thread. Someone mentioned the retail workers union demanding lockdown or strike.
They are the most toothless and useless union ever. They couldn’t get a ballot for that action. Have NEVER, even held talks on strike action.
Teachers, yes.
Retail, not in a billion years.
