Collapse of Enron: 20th Anniversary

As this fairly good article touches upon, the influence of Enron on the energy markets (and wider) has always been powerful, such was the enduring solidity of the intellectual and technical innovations it synthesised, fostered and promulgated. Energy markets and market participants worldwide are still shaped by the Enron model, even if some don't realise it, and might even resent it.
Even two decades on, many companies don't manage to operate to the superior level of analytic skill and commercial decision-making that Enron achieved. It had critical mass of excellence and good practices. If transplanted through time, intact, into today's markets, the Big E would still clean up. Provided it could find adequate capitalisation, of course - the failing which ultimately did for it back then. Cash and credit - the oldest and hardest lesson in the book, however whizzy your other core capabilities.
Unsurprisingly, it was a great place to work & learn. Enron alumni either went on to other great things, or *ahem* to gaol ...
ND
Excellence and good practice, maybe. But also market manipulation, creating artificial power shortages in California.
(See Wikipedia, 2000-01 California electricity crisis.)
